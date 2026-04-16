Nuby Restocks Viral StepPebbles After Selling Out Instantly

A lightweight, open-ended play set restocks with 2,000+ families already on the waitlist

MONROE, La., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After selling out during its debut, Nuby has officially restocked its viral StepPebbles (Foam Stepping Stones & Balance Board). The imaginative, great-for-all ages, instantly viral StepPebbles turn everyday moments into active, creative play.

With more than 2,000 families already on the waitlist, the brand anticipates another fast sellout as StepPebbles return in limited quantities.

StepPebbles are designed to get kids moving while supporting balance and coordination through Montessori-inspired play. Made from lightweight EPP foam, the pieces are easy for kids to pick up and move on their own. Whether creating obstacle courses, building towers, or inventing new games, kids can play their own way, indoors or outdoors.

A Playroom Staple That Keeps Kids Moving

StepPebbles have quickly become a go-to for families looking for screen-free play. The design is simple but flexible, giving kids new ways to use them each time. Built for big kid energy, StepPebbles deliver a play experience that keeps up with active kids.

Why Families Are Obsessed

Lightweight and easy for kids to move and set up

Open-ended play that encourages creativity and movement

Indoor or outdoor use for everyday play

Durable and easy-to-clean design

Accessible price point compared to similar sets

One toy. Endless adventures.

StepPebbles are available now in limited quantities at Nuby.com.

Media Contact

Sophia Carr, Nuby, 1 1-318-410-4093, [email protected], https://us.nuby.com/

SOURCE Nuby