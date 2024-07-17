NuCoat North America Joins the Vinyl Sustainability Council

Premier coatings manufacturer joins effort to advance sustainability in the vinyl industry

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is proud to announce NuCoat North America as its newest member. NuCoat manufactures high-quality coatings for windows and doors, with a strong focus on vinyl products. NuCoat was founded in 2007 in Columbus, Ohio, and currently employs fifty workers in the U.S. and Canada.

"We are proud to welcome NuCoat into the VSC," said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. "NuCoat's extensive knowledge of vinyl coating will help our members drive innovation throughout the vinyl value chain. We look forward to working with NuCoat to advance our mutual goals of sustainability and continuous improvement."

"We are excited to tap into this sustainable vinyl network," said Shelley Lee, Executive Director of Marketing & Customer Experience at NuCoat. "By joining the VSC, we aim to leverage our expertise to drive innovation and promote environmental responsibility within the sector."

NuCoat is actively involved in sustainability initiatives, including the recycling of discarded paint. NuCoat is the fifth organization to join the VSC in 2024, following fifteen new members in 2023.

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

About NuCoat

NuCoat is a premier coatings manufacturer specializing in high-quality coatings for windows and doors, with a strong focus on PVC/vinyl products. Our dedication to sustainability and continuous improvement is exemplified by our ISO 9001:2015 certification and AAMA 615-20 verification, underscoring our commitment to excellence in every aspect of our business.

