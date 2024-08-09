NuEra Restoration and Remodeling Extends Service Areas Across Chicago and Northwest Suburbs

NuEra Restoration and Remodeling is excited to announce the expansion of our service areas to include all of Chicago and its Northwest suburbs. Our highly trained and certified technicians are equipped to handle any disaster restoration projects, no matter the extent of the damage. As a licensed professional provider, we offer comprehensive services to rebuild and restore your property to its pre-disaster condition, ensuring complete satisfaction.
STREAMWOOD, Ill., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond our expert restoration services, NuEra Restoration and Remodeling also provides a range of home improvement solutions, including carpet cleaning and interior and exterior painting for both residential and commercial properties.
Water Damage Restoration
Water damage can originate from various sources, both inside and outside your property, leading to serious structural damage and mold growth. NuEra Restoration and Remodeling provides complete water damage restoration services to mitigate and repair these issues:
- Flood Cleanup
- Structural Drying
- Sewage Backup Cleanup
- Mold Removal
- Carpet Cleaning
Professional carpet cleaning is essential for maintaining the appearance and longevity of your carpets while promoting a healthier living environment. Our services utilize powerful heated truck-mounted cleaning systems for optimal results:
- Stain Removal
- Pet Odor Treatments
- Upholstery Cleaning
- Area Rug Cleaning
- Commercial and House Painting
A fresh coat of paint can significantly enhance the look and feel of your home or business. Our painting and drywall services are designed to bring your vision to life with meticulous attention to detail:
- Interior and Exterior Painting
- Drywall Painting and Repair
- Cabinet Painting
- Custom Painting
- Remodeling & Reconstruction
NuEra Restoration and Remodeling offers complete remodeling services to refresh any part of your home. Our team works closely with you to develop a comprehensive plan that aligns with your vision and covers every aspect of the remodeling process:
- Kitchen Remodeling
- Bathroom Remodeling
- Basement Remodeling
- Home Addition Construction
For more information on our expanded service areas and to schedule a consultation, please visit our website or contact us directly. At NuEra Restoration and Remodeling, we are committed to delivering high-quality restoration and remodeling services that exceed your expectations.
