NuEra Restoration and Remodeling Extends Service Areas Across Chicago and Northwest Suburbs

NuEra Restoration and Remodeling is excited to announce the expansion of our service areas to include all of Chicago and its Northwest suburbs. Our highly trained and certified technicians are equipped to handle any disaster restoration projects, no matter the extent of the damage. As a licensed professional provider, we offer comprehensive services to rebuild and restore your property to its pre-disaster condition, ensuring complete satisfaction.

STREAMWOOD, Ill., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond our expert restoration services, NuEra Restoration and Remodeling also provides a range of home improvement solutions, including carpet cleaning and interior and exterior painting for both residential and commercial properties.

Water Damage Restoration

Water damage can originate from various sources, both inside and outside your property, leading to serious structural damage and mold growth. NuEra Restoration and Remodeling provides complete water damage restoration services to mitigate and repair these issues: