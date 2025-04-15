Nuestra.TV and Avenida Entertainment Group Form Strategic Content Partnership to Expand U.S. Latino Streaming Offerings

"This partnership between Avenida Entertainment Group and Nuestra.TV signifies a powerful alignment of innovation, cultural authenticity, and audience engagement." Post this

"This partnership between Avenida Entertainment Group and Nuestra.TV signifies a powerful alignment of innovation, cultural authenticity, and audience engagement. By joining forces with Nuestra.TV and our streaming platform A+, we're creating an unparalleled streaming experience that truly represents multicultural audiences, reflecting their stories and experiences authentically on screen. Additionally, we're empowering a new generation of diverse creatives to share narratives that resonate deeply with viewers. Together, we're redefining entertainment and offering brands exceptional opportunities to genuinely connect with audiences through compelling storytelling and strategic digital solutions," said Fanny Grande, CEO of Avenida Entertainment Group.

Through this content integration, Nuestra.TV continues to evolve as a multi-platform destination for culturally resonant Hispanic-focused entertainment, offering content creators, media buyers and brands access to one of the fastest-growing and most influential consumer segments in the U.S.

"This partnership reflects our continued investment in scalable, impactful content that speaks authentically to today's U.S. Latino audiences across acculturation levels," said Alberto Pardo, Co- founder and CEO of Nuestra.TV. "Collaborating with A+ allows us to expand the bilingual experience we offer—while also creating new value for advertisers, and content owners, interested in reaching this high- growth audience."

Launched in 2020, Nuestra.TV now offers over 10,000 hours of on-demand content and more than 20 FAST channels, sourced from the U.S., Latin America and Spain. The platform supports a bilingual footprint across generations, combining original and acquired content with advanced digital distribution across Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android and iOS devices.

This partnership with A+ underscores the continued momentum in Hispanic-targeted streaming and opens additional co-marketing opportunities across AVOD and FAST environments.

For more information, visit http://www.nuestra.tv and follow the conversation on @NuestraTVUS on TikTok, Instagram and @NuestraTVforUS on X.

About A+

A+ is an innovative streaming platform specifically designed to deliver culturally relevant English- language content that authentically represents the U.S. Latino community. A+

provides audiences with diverse, engaging narratives across films, series, documentaries, and more, empowering viewers by showcasing their stories. A+ is owned and operated by Avenida Entertainment Group is an award-winning, minority-owned media company based in Hollywood, dedicated to transforming the representation of underrepresented voices in entertainment. More information at http://www.aplusstreaming.com and @watchaplustv on Instagram.

About Nuestra.TV

Nuestra.TV is a free bilingual streaming platform designed to entertain, inform and inspire the diverse, multigenerational Hispanic audience across cultural backgrounds, generations, and languages. Offering 10k+ hours of on-demand content, the platform provides an unmatched selection of entertainment, news and empowerment programming from the U.S., Latin America, and Spain, alongside more than 20 FAST channels. Nuestra.TV delivers a bilingual experience with a wide variety of original and existing productions, including short and long-form videos, user-generated content, podcasts, live news broadcasts from Latin America, and gaming. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Nuestra.TV was co-founded in 2020 by Alberto Pardo, CEO of Adsmovil. The platform is owned and operated by Adsmovil, a leading, trusted Hispanic first, digital media company dedicated to serving the multi-generational Hispanic audience with innovative omnichannel solutions across the media landscape. More information can be found at http://www.nuestra.tv.

