NueSynergy Expands HSA Value with Preferred Partnership with MaxHSA

NueSynergy partners with MaxHSA to deliver engagement‑driven tools that help HSA participants better understand, fund, and grow their healthcare savings.

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NueSynergy, Inc., one of the nation's fastest growing employee benefits and billing administrators, is pleased to announce its preferred partnership with MaxHSA s to enhance Health Savings Account (HSA) engagement and long-term savings outcomes for account holders.

The partnership brings together NueSynergy's integrated HSA platform with MaxHSA's engagement‑driven tools designed to help individuals better understand, fund, and grow their Health Savings Accounts. Together, the two organizations aim to remove common barriers to HSA utilization and empower participants to take a more proactive approach to healthcare savings. This partnership supports NueSynergy's broader strategy to differentiate its HSA offering through enhanced participant engagement and value-added solutions.

"At NueSynergy, we're focused on delivering solutions that not only work well administratively, but also help participants realize greater value from their benefits," said Josh Collins, President of NueSynergy. "MaxHSA's approach to education, automation, and everyday engagement complements our platform and aligns perfectly with our commitment to improving the HSA experience for employers and account holders alike."

By integrating MaxHSA alongside NueSynergy's HSA offering, employers and administrators can provide participants with tools such as automated savings roundups, cashback rewards and clear, actionable HSA education—all designed to support consistent contribution behavior and stronger balances over time.

"Our goal has always been to remove the friction that prevents people from maximizing their HSAs," said Co-Founder & Chief Content Officer Bill Stuart. "MaxHSA gives organizations a simple way to increase engagement while helping HSA holders make smarter, long-term decisions with their healthcare dollars."

The partnership aligns with NueSynergy's commitment to delivering flexible, compliant, and user-focused solutions that improve the benefits experience for employers and employees alike. By naming MaxHSA as a preferred partner, NueSynergy expands its ability to support meaningful engagement beyond account administration alone.

About NueSynergy

NueSynergy is a trusted leader in delivering innovative technology and exceptional service for employer-driven and traditional account-based plans. Our fully integrated suite includes:

Health Savings Accounts (HSA)

Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRA)

SpouseSaver Incentive Accounts

Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA)

Lifestyle Savings Accounts (LSA)

COBRA and Direct Billing Administration

We also provide compliance solutions such as Premium Billing and Specialty Services. Learn more at https://nuesynergy.com.

About MaxHSA

MaxHSA is an online platform designed to help individuals maximize the value of their Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). By leveraging features such as Roundups on everyday purchases, Cashback Rewards, and Referral Rewards, MaxHSA enables users to effortlessly increase their HSA balances. The platform also delivers clear HSA education and personalized guidance to support more confident, informed financial decisions. Founded by industry experts Sanders McConnell and Bill Stuart, MaxHSA elevates HSA engagement by turning everyday actions into meaningful long‑term savings.

Media Contact

Lexi Garcia, NueSynergy, 1 9136219903, [email protected], www.NueSynergy.com

SOURCE NueSynergy