Nuitée and Globe Thrivers Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Social Commerce in Travel

"Globe Thrivers was built to close the gap between travel inspiration and booking," said Shir Ibgui. "Travelers discover destinations on social media but lack a seamless way to book. With Nuitee, we're closing that loop—enabling instant bookings and creator-driven commissions." Post this

"Globe Thrivers was built to close the gap between travel inspiration and booking," said Shir Ibgui, founder of Globe Thrivers. "For years, travelers have discovered destinations on social media but had no seamless way to turn those posts into actual trips. By partnering with Nuitee, we're closing that loop together—allowing our community to instantly book the hotels they discover while giving creators a new way to earn commission when their recommendations inspire real travel."

Nuitée's technology platform acts as a vital infrastructure layer between accommodation providers and demand partners, enabling businesses to create customized booking environments, unlock new revenue streams, and control the end-to-end customer journey. This partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to innovation in travel distribution and the evolution of the user-generated content → plan → book workflow.

About Nuitée

Nuitée provides infrastructure APIs tailored for the travel sector, offering a user-friendly solution to transform hotel connectivity and distribution. Its technology platform serves as a vital link between accommodation providers and demand partners. Nuitée is a multi-product ecosystem that allows businesses to create their own booking apps, monetize their audience, and establish ongoing revenue streams while retaining full control over their brand and pricing. Founded in 2017, Nuitée is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with over 200 employees located across the world in 15 countries. For more information visit www.nuitee.com.

About Globe Thrivers

Globe Thrivers is the first social commerce platform for experiences, turning social inspiration into personalized, collaborative, and bookable trips. Powered by AI and a global network of creators and travel advisors, the platform transforms content from TikTok, Instagram, and beyond into structured itineraries that travelers can edit, share, and book seamlessly. Globe Thrivers powers the planning process itself, where travel decisions are made, connecting inspiration directly to booking in one continuous experience. The platform enables creators to earn from the trips they influence, helps travelers plan and book more easily through smarter tools and personalization, and gives travel partners access to high-intent demand, making social travel planning the system of record for modern travel behavior. For more information, visit www.globethrivers.com.

Media Contact

Cessie Cerrato, Globe Thrivers, 1 7862950493, [email protected], https://www.globethrivers.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Globe Thrivers