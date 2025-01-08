Nuldam Enters U.S. Market through Strategic Partnership with Accelerate Innovation LLC

Nuldam announces U.S. market entry with a focus on healthy, sustainable products, in partnership with Accelerate Innovation LLC.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nuldam, a leading South Korean food brand known for its innovative, healthy, and environmentally conscious products, has officially announced its entry into the U.S. market. The brand, owned by JOINANDJOIN Inc., has formed a partnership with Accelerate Innovation LLC, a U.S.-based firm specializing in growth strategies and innovation, marking a pivotal step in Nuldam's global expansion.

As part of this collaboration, Nuldam will work closely with marketing and business strategy experts Roz Gatewood and Diane Bowers to optimize the brand for U.S. consumers. Together with Accelerate Innovation LLC, these seasoned professionals will play a key role in helping Nuldam effectively connect with American consumers and build a strong brand presence across the U.S.

Nuldam's U.S. product lineup will include a variety of offerings, such as vegan high-protein bagels, sustainable desserts, and healthy beverages. Additionally, Nuldam is set to launch its vegan butter and egg white alternatives in both Korea and the U.S. in March 2025, after five years of research and development. These products are expected to offer healthy and sustainable food alternatives, further strengthening Nuldam's product lineup.

Over the past year, Nuldam (JOINANDJOIN Inc.) and Accelerate Innovation LLC have conducted extensive product testing, incorporating consumer feedback to ensure that both product quality and market fit meet the highest standards. This rigorous process has further validated the likelihood of Nuldam's success in the U.S. market.

"Through our partnership with Accelerate Innovation LLC, we are excited and confident that we will successfully introduce Nuldam's high-quality, health-focused products to the U.S. market," said Haesu Jin, CEO of JOINANDJOIN Inc.

Nuldam's vegan products focus on promoting healthy lifestyles while advancing environmental protection and sustainable consumption. Nuldam's expansion into the U.S. marks a significant milestone in expanding its core philosophy of health, sustainability, and environmental responsibility to the global market.

Media Contact

Haesu Jin, JOINANDJOIN Inc., 82 010-3487-6451, [email protected], www.joinandjoin.com

SOURCE Nuldam