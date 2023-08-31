Number 1 Solar Eclipse Glasses Manufacturer American Paper Optics launches "Get Eclipsed!" Back-to-School Education Campaign

With 32+ million people living in the "Path of Totality" for the North American Eclipse (April 8, 2024), the time is now to educate everyone on the "Ring of Fire" Annular Eclipse (Oct. 14, 2023), that is a 'warm up act' for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. - American Paper Optics CEO/Founder John Jerit Tweet this

APO CEO/Founder John Jerit says , "With over 32 million people living in the "Path of Totality" for the North American Eclipse (April 8, 2024), which is three times more than the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse, the time is now to educate everyone on the "Ring of Fire" Annular Eclipse (October 14, 2023), that will serve as the 'warm up act for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse'. We don't want people to miss out on the record-breaking 2024 eclipse because there won't be another one like it until 2045."

American Paper Optics' Safe Solar Eclipse Glasses are ISO Certified, "NASA selected", and Made in the USA. APO was chosen by NASA to manufacture their custom branded Eclipse Glasses in various styles. After a successful campaign with NASA in 2017, APO was once again picked to manufacture their safe solar glasses for the upcoming eclipses in 2023 and 2024. These Eclipser™ glasses will be distributed via their public outreach programs to build awareness for these upcoming events.

The "Get Eclipsed!" Education Campaign tools will include:

1. APO's "NASA Selected" Eclipse Safe Solar Glasses

2. "Get Eclipsed" book by Fred Espenak

3. Fun Facts about the 2 Upcoming Eclipses

4. Exclusive Bill Nye The Science Guy safe solar eclipse glasses

5. Solar Snap –The Eclipse App – developed by Astronomer Doug Duncan, who worked on Hubble Space Telescope

6. Graphic Novel "The Moonies – Journey to The Total Solar Eclipse" by Meg Jerit and Illustrated by Tamar Blaauw

7. Moon Pies

8. Monthly Eclipse 101 Webinars

9. EclipseGlasses.com website

10. Social Media campaign

11. FAQs with eclipse viewing safety tips

12. Media Interviews and More

To get up-to-speed quickly, anyone can read American Paper Optics' book, "Get Eclipsed" that comes with two safe solar eclipse glasses. The book was written specifically for these two eclipse events by Fred Espenak, a retired astrophysicist from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, and his wife Patricia Totten Espenak, a retired science teacher, whose traveled widely with Fred to view celestial events. Readers can find maps and charts with the "Path of Annularity" (Oct 14, 2023) and "Path of Totality" (April 8, 2024) details, "Eclipse Magnitude" in your city, and eclipse times in major cities across the US, Canada and Mexico.

The October 14, 2023, Annular Solar Eclipse will be a partial eclipse that will be able to be seen all over the United States. The "Path of Annularity" will provide the best views in parts of Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. Cities such as Medford, Eugene, Albuquerque, Sante Fe, San Antonio and Corpus Christi will provide the best views of what is known as the "Ring of Fire".

For the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse, Jason Lewin APO CMO adds, "88% of Americans watched the total eclipse in 2017 and the April 8, 2024, total eclipse is going to be even bigger. For this 'Super Bowl of the Sky', the 'Path of Totality' will cross 13 States, with millions of people having already made travel plans." Lewin, emphasizes, "While this is set to be an historic moment, we want to make sure that everyone is preparing accordingly. Take the day off, have a plan and make sure your glasses are MADE IN THE USA!"

Major cities for the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse, including Austin, Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, Rochester, and Montreal will experience "total darkness", as long as the weather cooperates.

For more information on these 2023/2024 eclipse events, APO's safe solar eclipse glasses and their one-stop shop for eclipse needs, visit https://EclipseGlasses.com.

And follow @americanpaperoptics3d on Instagram to find 2023 and 2024 eclipse daily updates.

