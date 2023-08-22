Numerated Announces New Office Location to Support Growth and Momentum of Award-Winning Business Lending Solutions

Numerated announces move to new office location at 141 Tremont St, Boston, MA

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Numerated, the innovative digital lending solution transforming the way FIs lend to businesses, announced the move of its corporate office to a much larger location at 141 Tremont St, Boston, MA.

This move will support Numerated's next phase of growth as the organization continues onboarding more financial institutions seeking to offer an engaging digital experience for both their customers and internal teams.

The new centrally-located office location will support Numerated's hybrid work environment, offering employees additional workspace and collaboration opportunities. It will also provide a venue for hosting customer meetings and product demonstrations.

"We are excited to be moving to a larger space that will enable us to continue growing and building our solution set to better serve our financial institution partners," said Numerated president David O'Malley. "The industry response to our offerings has been tremendous and this new location will provide our teams with an ideal space to gather, innovate and collaborate as we continue on our journey of making business lending fast and convenient."

Since 2017, Numerated has helped financial institutions process more than $50B in lending to over half a million businesses. The solution offers efficiency gains at each step of the loan origination process, from application to close, on one, dynamic platform purpose-built by business bankers.

Additionally, Numerated offers integrations into other banking technology providers, enabling financial institutions to leverage their existing investments and extract more value with complementary solutions that enhance the borrower experience.

Throughout the last year, Numerated has received continual industry recognition from Fintech Breakthrough, Deloitte, and Inc. Magazine.

For more information on how Numerated is transforming business lending, visit www.Numerated.com

About Numerated

Numerated transforms the way financial institutions lend to businesses making the process faster and easier. Banks and credit unions of all sizes leverage Numerated's digital business lending solutions to exceed borrower expectations for convenience while driving significant gains in efficiency. The platform uses data to streamline originations and underwriting for business lending, from application to close. More than 500,000 businesses and 30,000 financial institution associates have leveraged the platform to process over $50 billion in lending, making Numerated the fastest-growing fintech SaaS company on the 2022 Inc. 5,000. To learn more about how Numerated is transforming business lending, visit www.numerated.com.

