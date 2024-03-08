Numina Group and Weber Packaging Announce Strategic Partnership

"We're excited about this partnership with Weber Packaging, a well-respected company with over ninety years of experience in all aspects of label application and manufacturing technology." Dan Hanrahan Post this

Numina Group has already started integrating Weber Packaging's latest generation print-and-apply line of applicators into Numina's RDS labeling automation module. The RDS labeling automation module supports "labeling tunnels" ranging from two to six applicators to automatically apply packing slips, carton content labels, and retailer compliance labels required by Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers.

Dan Hanrahan, founder, and CEO of Numina Group stated, "We're excited about this partnership with Weber Packaging, a well-respected company with over ninety years of experience in all aspects of label application and manufacturing technology." He added, "Weber Packaging's solutions are renowned for their quality, and their print-and-apply technology offers the flexibility we need to continue providing the right technologies for end-of-line warehouse automation solutions that meet or exceed our customers' requirements."

As an independent systems integrator, Numina Group evaluates, selects, and integrates the right blend of warehouse automation and material handling technologies to automate the entire order fulfillment operation. Numina Group's warehouse automation platform automates everything from order release through picking, packing, and shipping. Numina works with companies in diverse industries, requiring flexible and reliable automation.

"Our experience with Weber Packaging to date makes it clear the company's products and support organization are a perfect match with Numina's culture of excellence," stated Hanrahan. Both Numina Group and Weber Packaging Solutions are customer-centric organizations and are always excited to provide the latest technology to their customers.

About the Numina Group

The Numina Group is a top-tier designer and integrator of warehouse automation systems. The company offers decades of experience in warehouse design, Warehouse Execution and Control Software (WES-WCS), and offers a full family of automation modules to implement end-to-end warehouse automation solutions for mid-to-large-sized enterprises.

Numina Group's RDS™ WES-WCS is a real-time warehouse execution and control software platform that offers versatile and reliable order fulfillment automation that seamlessly bolts onto your ERP/WMS system. RDS provides a complete family of software modules, including order release wave management, cartonization, RDS Picking Engine with support for voice picking or pick-to-light picking, order routing, order tracking, conveyor system control, weight & vision audit, print-and-apply labeling, and high-speed sortation.

As an established independent systems integrator, Numina has extensive knowledge and experience integrating all types of material handling automation, including order-picking systems, pick modules, goods-to-person (G2P), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and AS/RS.

For more information, please visit www.numinagroup.com or call the company's headquarters at (630) 343-2600.

About Weber Packaging

For more than 90 years, Weber Packaging Solutions has been a leading innovator in the design, engineering, manufacture, and supplier of high-performance pressure-sensitive labels, labeling systems, and inkjet systems. A family-owned company founded in 1932 as Weber Addressing Machine Company, Weber has grown along with the ever-changing labeling technology to become an international leader in producing labeling and coding solutions. For more information, visit https://www.weberpackaging.com/index.html

From its world headquarters and manufacturing facility near Chicago, Weber provides labeling products, coding systems, and services for more than 50,000 companies. Weber products can be found in every industry, from the smallest manufacturer to the largest Fortune 500 operation. Additional Weber manufacturing, sales, and service facilities are located in Canada, Mexico, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Asia.

Media Contact

Jennifer Maloney, Numina Group, 1 7735047504, [email protected], www.numinagroup.com

SOURCE Numina Group