NURA Unveils Groundbreaking Innovative and Sustainable Ingredients

The Leading Ingredient Distributor, NURA Announces YESTEIN® Yeast Protein, Advanced Postbiotics, and an innovative alternative sweetener MADBLEND® Stevia Extract Blend

IRVINE, Calif. , Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NURA, a leading innovator in natural food ingredients, is excited to announce its latest advancements in food, beverage, and supplement ingredients. Featured products include YESTEIN® Yeast Protein, cutting-edge Postbiotics EF-2001 and beLP1, and the sustainably-sourced sweetener MADBLEND® Stevia Extract Blend. As the go-to partner for brands seeking to innovate and stand out from the competition, NURA offers a premium portfolio of ingredients supported by robust R&D and pioneering science.

"We're excited to introduce our latest innovations in high-quality vegan proteins, microbiome-supporting postbiotics, and reduced-sugar alternatives, all tailored to the latest consumer trends," said Caydie Carrizosa, Marketing Manager at NURA. "NURA is more than just an ingredient distributor; we're a true innovation partner, providing brands with the latest formulations, network resources, and expertise needed to drive their success."

NURA's commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with modern consumer preferences for healthier, eco-friendly ingredients. By keeping up with the latest trends and consumer demand, NURA empowers brands to create standout products in a competitive market.

Trending Product Highlights Include:

YESTEIN® Yeast Protein: A revolutionary vegan alternative to traditional protein sources, YESTEIN® offers a complete amino acid profile, is allergen-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan Certified, and sustainably produced. New research shows yeast protein as a versatile solution comparable to whey protein. It's perfect for health-focused applications like high-protein RTM/RTD products, snacks, and supplements. Available in savory and neutral powder options, YESTEIN® is ideal for enhancing lean mass, strength, and endurance. With products already available in the market, now is the perfect time to capitalize on the opportunity and enhance your offerings.

Advanced Postbiotics: NURA introduces two groundbreaking postbiotic products—High Concentration EF-2001 and the Vegan beLP1—specifically designed to support microbiome balance and overall well-being. These products are heat and pH stable, SA-GRAS certified, and backed by clinically proven studies available in the upcoming quarter of 2024. These advanced postbiotics provide brands with the opportunity to develop innovative products that cater to the growing demand for microbiome and immunity solutions.

MADBLEND® Stevia Extract Blend: Dedicated to delivering natural and innovative sweetening solutions, NURA's MADBLEND® Stevia Extract Blend offers a premium, low-calorie alternative that enhances both taste and stability. For brands looking for a combined sweetening solution that delivers uncompromised flavor, a co-process blend with Allulose or Erythritol is also available paired with MADBLEND®. The co-process solution leverages Fluid Bed Technology to ensure uniform, rapid drying and even distribution of high-intensity sweetness, resulting in enhanced performance.

From Ingredients To Full-Service R&D Support

NURA's partnership with brands extends beyond providing premium ingredients, offering a comprehensive suite of R&D services, from concept creation to formulation support, ensuring products meet the highest industry standards. With NURA's technical expertise and quality assurance, brands can efficiently bring innovative, market-ready products to life.

For more information on NURA's full range of products and services, visit nurausa.com.

ABOUT NURA

NURA is a leading ingredient distributor at the forefront of driving innovation and sustainability in the food, beverage, and supplement industry. Specializing in a diverse range of premium ingredients—proteins, sweeteners, greens, biotics, flavors, and cutting-edge branded products—NURA is committed to partnering with brands to deliver science-driven, clinically backed solutions. With a focus on quality and effectiveness, NURA offers comprehensive R&D support, ensuring that the products we help develop meet the highest industry standards.

