Nuritas and Professor Graeme Close Launch Clinical Study Evaluating Bioactive Peptides in Longevity and Healthy Aging

New landmark research collaboration between Liverpool John Moores University and Nuritas investigates the role of PeptiStrong® in supporting functional strength, muscle health and longevity in adults aged 60-85

DUBLIN, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nuritas, a biotechnology company pioneering clinically proven food peptide discovery through AI, announced a new research collaboration with Professor Graeme Close of Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU), one of the world's leading authorities in sports nutrition, exercise physiology, and human performance. Together, they will investigate the potential of PeptiStrong®, a clinically studied bioactive peptide ingredient derived from fava beans developed by Nuritas, to support muscle health, physical resilience, and longevity in adults aged 65 and over. As populations age globally and awareness grows around the importance of maintaining muscle mass and strength for prolonging both health span and life span, the need for evidence-based nutritional studies and research has never been greater.

This collaboration positions precision nutrition at the frontier of the longevity conversation, exploring how targeted plant-based peptides may help people stay strong, mobile, and independent well into later life. "Maintaining muscle health is one of the most important factors in healthy aging," said Dr. Nora Khaldi, Founder and CEO of Nuritas. "We are delighted to collaborate with Professor Graeme Close and Liverpool John Moores University. This study represents an important step in our mission to unlock the power of food peptides to improve human health and quality of life. Professor Graeme Close is internationally recognized for his work in sports nutrition and performance and has worked numerous elite sporting organizations, governing bodies, and professional athletes. His research has helped shape modern understanding of nutrition strategies that support muscle function, recovery, and long-term physical performance.

"We know that maintaining muscle function as we age is one of the most powerful levers, we have for preserving independence and quality of life, yet current nutritional strategies don't always meet the needs of older adults. What excites me about this collaboration with Nuritas is the opportunity to rigorously investigate whether targeted bioactive peptides can amplify the muscle health benefits of protein beyond what dose alone can achieve. If PeptiStrong® can deliver equal or greater outcomes at half the protein dose, the implications for precision nutrition in healthy aging could be significant." — Professor Graeme Close

The aim of this study is to compare two protein drinks containing whey protein (derived from milk) in healthy adults aged 60 to 85 years. One group will consume a standard whey protein drink (20g), while the other group will consume a drink with half the total protein dose (10g) made of whey protein and PeptiStrong, a fava bean hydrolysate containing bioactive peptides.The study will assess whether the lower protein drink containing PeptiStrong will lead to equal or greater improvements than the standard drink in physical function, such as the ability to stand up from a chair, walk at a normal pace, maintain balance, and grip strength. The study will also examine markers related to inflammation, fatigue, and quality of life.

The intended value of this research is to improve understanding of how targeted nutritional strategies may help maintain or improve muscle function in older adults. The findings may help inform future nutritional recommendations and the development of practical dietary interventions aimed at supporting healthy ageing and independence.

About Nuritas

Nuritas is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery of clinically proven peptides from food sources through AI. The company's proprietary platform identifies naturally occurring peptides with the potential to improve human health across multiple health aspects and applications.

Media Contact

Gabriela Leme, Nuritas, 1 4242294812, [email protected], www.nuritas.com

SOURCE Nuritas