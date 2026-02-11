Nuritas Brings Functional Food Innovation to Everyday Formats with PeptiStrong® Yogurt and Other Next-Gen Wellness Prototypes at Expo West Booth #4392

Nuritas will showcase its plant-based peptide ingredient PeptiStrong® in a drinkable yogurt format at Natural Products Expo West (Booth #4392).
NEW CANAAN, Conn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nuritas, a bioactive peptides company using AI to unlock nature's potential, will exhibit at Natural Products Expo West in Booth #4392. The company will feature PeptiStrong® formulated as a drinkable yogurt, demonstrating how plant-based peptides can enhance familiar, wholesome formats that consumers already know and trust. PeptiStrong® is a peptide ingredient from fava beans with 3 clinical studies supporting improvements in muscle strength, energy and recovery.
"Yogurt, especially drinkable yogurts, is one of the most powerful and fastest growing nutrition platforms in food and beverage because it's familiar, trusted and able to deliver protein, live cultures and satiety in a convenient way. This is why PeptiStrong® is a natural fit in the category, seamlessly formulated into yogurts to help brands rising demand for protein wellness and give consumers a simple and enjoyable way to support muscle strength and performance as a part of their daily diet." says Rex Foor, VP Commercial Partnerships Food & Beverage at Nuritas.
At the booth, visitors can sample prototypes and participate in grip-strength testing - a straightforward way to connect muscle wellness with everyday vitality and healthy aging. The experience is designed to show how targeted nutrition from whole food sources can support tangible and measurable health outcomes.
"Using our platform, we can identify bioactive peptides from plants and natural food sources - unlocking the power of nature to discover and develop active ingredients that help transform people's health." says Dr. Nora Khaldi, CEO and Founder of Nuritas.
Nuritas has built significant commercial momentum over the past year, with products now available through GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, The Feed, Make Wellness, and other industry-leading brands. Today, more than 100 formulations worldwide feature Nuritas' plant-based, clinically studied peptides. These launches reflect a broader movement toward ingredients that are both scientifically validated and rooted in nature.
Expo West attendees are invited to visit Booth #4392 to explore applications of PeptiStrong® and PeptiSleep®, experience prototype concepts, and learn how Nuritas is using AI to identify peptides hidden in plants and bringing together innovation and the wisdom of whole foods.
Media Contact
Gabriela leme, Nuritas, 1 424 229 4812, [email protected], www.nuritas.com
SOURCE Nuritas
