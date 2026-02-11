Nuritas Brings Functional Food Innovation to Everyday Formats with PeptiStrong® Yogurt and Other Next-Gen Wellness Prototypes at Expo West Booth #4392

"Using our platform, we can identify bioactive peptides from plants and natural food sources - unlocking the power of nature to discover and develop active ingredients that help transform people's health." says Dr. Nora Khaldi, CEO and Founder of Nuritas. Post this

At the booth, visitors can sample prototypes and participate in grip-strength testing - a straightforward way to connect muscle wellness with everyday vitality and healthy aging. The experience is designed to show how targeted nutrition from whole food sources can support tangible and measurable health outcomes.

"Using our platform, we can identify bioactive peptides from plants and natural food sources - unlocking the power of nature to discover and develop active ingredients that help transform people's health." says Dr. Nora Khaldi, CEO and Founder of Nuritas.

Nuritas has built significant commercial momentum over the past year, with products now available through GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, The Feed, Make Wellness, and other industry-leading brands. Today, more than 100 formulations worldwide feature Nuritas' plant-based, clinically studied peptides. These launches reflect a broader movement toward ingredients that are both scientifically validated and rooted in nature.

Expo West attendees are invited to visit Booth #4392 to explore applications of PeptiStrong® and PeptiSleep®, experience prototype concepts, and learn how Nuritas is using AI to identify peptides hidden in plants and bringing together innovation and the wisdom of whole foods.

