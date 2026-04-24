Nuritas Brings PeptiStrong® Clinical Momentum and Expanded European Distribution to Vitafoods Europe 2026, Stand 5D30

New clinical trial in elderly adults and growing distributor network signal deepening commitment to European nutraceutical market

NEW CANAAN, Conn., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nuritas, a bioactive peptides company using AI to unlock nature's potential, will exhibit at Vitafoods Europe 2026 at Stand 5D30, taking place May 5–7 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via. The company arrives with significant clinical and commercial news: the launch of a new clinical trial investigating PeptiStrong® in older adults aged 60-85, and the expansion of its European distribution network through new partnerships withAlifarma, Faravelli, and Vivatis Pharma.

New Clinical Evidence in Healthy Ageing

Nuritas has kicked off a new double-blinded RCT (NCT07528469) in collaboration with Liverpool John Moores University and StudySetGo, examining PeptiStrong's® ability to boost the effects of protein and support healthy aging. The study will assess the impact of 2.4g PeptiStrong + 10g of whey protein versus 20g of whey protein alone on muscle strength and functional performance in healthy adults aged 60 to 85. The 30-day study, set to enroll 80 participants, measures grip strength as its primary endpoint alongside a comprehensive battery of secondary measures including gait speed, chair stand performance, balance, body composition, quality of life, fatigue, and inflammatory markers. The study will read out in Q3 2026.

The trial reflects the growing body of research behind PeptiStrong®, a fava bean-derived peptide ingredient with three existing clinical studies supporting improvements in muscle strength, energy, and recovery after exercise. This new study explores an important application of the ingredient: whether it can help older adults maintain muscle function and independence with a lower total protein dose — a question with significant implications for healthy ageing strategies worldwide. "PeptiStrong goes beyond nutrition, it signals our muscle cells and our body to work at its best, for longer. Muscle health is key for consumers' anti-aging approaches, as it is at the forefront of our metabolism, our strength and our mobility as we age," says Dr. Nora Khaldi, CEO and Founder of Nuritas.

Expanding European Distribution Network

Complementing its clinical progress, Nuritas is announcing expanded distributor partnerships across Europe with Alifarma, for Spain and Portugal, Faravelli, for Italy, and Vivatis Pharma, for Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the three Baltic markets (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania). These partnerships extend the reach of PeptiStrong® and Nuritas' broader portfolio of clinically validated plant-based peptide ingredients to manufacturers, formulators, and brands across key European markets. Together with more than 100 formulations already on the market worldwide featuring Nuritas ingredients, these new partnerships underscore the company's growing commercial momentum in the region. Vitafoods Europe attendees are invited to visit Nuritas at Stand 5D30 to learn more about PeptiStrong® and the company's AI-driven approach to bioactive peptide discovery, explore formulation opportunities, and connect with the Nuritas commercial team.

About Nuritas

Nuritas is a bioactive peptides company that uses proprietary AI technology to identify and develop peptide ingredients from plants and natural food sources. Its flagship ingredient, PeptiStrong®, is a fava bean hydrolysate backed by clinical research supporting improvements in muscle strength, energy, and recovery. Nuritas ingredients are used in products available through leading retailers and brands globally. For more information, visit www.nuritas.com

Media Contact

Gabriela Leme, Nuritas, 1 4242294812, [email protected], www.nuritas.com

SOURCE Nuritas