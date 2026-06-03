Nuritas Launches Green Week in Celebration of Great Big Green Week 2026

A week of employee-led sustainability initiatives rooted in nature, science and shared responsibility

DUBLIN, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In support of Great Big Green Week 2026, the United Kingdom and Ireland's largest celebration of community action on climate and nature, Nuritas is pleased to announce the launch of Nuritas Green Week: a dedicated week of sustainability initiatives, employee engagement and environmental commitments.

For Nuritas, this focus on nature is deeply connected to the company's purpose. Our science is built on the belief that nature has long held the secrets to better health, and through our AI-powered platform we unlock bioactive peptides from plants and natural sources to create ingredients with the potential to improve billions of lives globally. Nuritas' passion for plants is therefore reflected not only in our products and innovation pipeline, but also in our responsibility to protect and restore the natural world that inspires and enables our science.

Organised by Nuritas' Green Team Committee, Green Week reflects the company's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, responsible innovation and building a culture where sustainability is embedded into everyday ways of working.

Creating a Hub for Pollinators in Dublin City Centre

As part of Green Week, Nuritas employees will come together to help create two hubs for pollinators on the terraces at the company's headquarters in the heart of Dublin city centre.

This initiative will bring more biodiversity into the workplace, supporting pollinators while creating a greener, more vibrant environment for employees and visitors. It reflects Nuritas' belief that even in urban settings, businesses can play a meaningful role in supporting nature, biodiversity and environmental awareness.

"At Nuritas, our science is rooted in nature, and it is important that our culture reflects the same respect for the natural world. Green Week gives our people the opportunity to engage with sustainability in a practical and meaningful way connecting with nature, with each other, and with the responsibility we share to protect the environment around us.

Our Dublin city centre location gives us a unique opportunity to show that biodiversity can be supported even in the heart of an urban environment. By creating a terrace hubs for pollinators, our employees are contributing to a workplace that reflects our values, our science and our passion for plants." Alison Anderson, Chief People Officer, Nuritas

Green Week Initiatives

Throughout Nuritas Green Week, the company will highlight a number of initiatives that support its sustainability commitments, including:

Progress towards Green Lab Certification, supporting more environmentally responsible laboratory practices.

Circular economy initiatives, including the responsible reuse of surplus lab equipment.

A growing partnership with Reforest Nation, supporting reforestation and nature restoration activity.

Employee-led engagement focused on biodiversity, sustainability and shared environmental responsibility.

Nature Holds the Answers and We Have a Responsibility to Protect It

Nuritas' participation in Great Big Green Week is both a celebration and a statement of intent. For a company whose science is built on unlocking the potential of nature, sustainability is not separate from the business; it is central to how the company thinks, operates and grows.

Creating a truly sustainable company culture requires honest self-assessment, continuous improvement and a willingness to be held accountable. Nuritas Green Week represents one step in that ongoing journey. This is not a one-week effort. It is part of Nuritas' long-term commitment to the natural systems that make the company's science, and our shared future, possible.

About Nuritas

Nuritas is a world-leading AI and biotechnology company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Guided by the belief that nature holds all of the answers, Nuritas uses proprietary artificial intelligence to unlock the therapeutic and nutritional potential of peptides from plants and natural sources. Nuritas' science is driven by a deep commitment to sustainable, responsible innovation.

Media Contact

Gabriela Leme

Brand and Communications Specialist

[email protected]

www.nuritas.com

Media Contact

Gabriela Leme, Nuritas, 1 4242294812, [email protected], www.nuritas.com

SOURCE Nuritas