Nuritas Takes Peptide Science to the Food Aisle at IFT FIRST 2026

At booth #869, Nuritas brings precision peptides in everyday formats to IFT FIRST 2026, meeting consumers exactly where their health goals are.

NEW CANAAN, Conn., June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nuritas, a biotech company specializing in the discovery and clinical validation of bioactive peptides, announced its participation at IFT 2026, the world's leading food science and technology event, taking place in Chicago, Illinois. Nuritas will be exhibiting its portfolio of plant-based peptide hydrolysates, clinically supported ingredients thoughtfully designed for integration into real food systems and validated for the outcomes consumers want.

At IFT, Nuritas will introduce food and beverage manufacturers, formulators, and brand innovators to its hydrolysate-based peptides, offering the familiarity of an established ingredient format with the precision nutrition that is required in the functional food and beverage space.

"Functional benefits do not have to be confined to capsules or powder blends. At IFT, we are showing how our peptide hydrolysates can move into yogurt, beverages, crisps, and bakery, all while maintaining bioavailability throughout processing."

— Dr. Nora Khaldi, CEO and Founder, Nuritas

Built for Formulation Reality

Unlike many bioactive ingredients that are optimized for supplement delivery, Nuritas peptide hydrolysates are specifically engineered for the demands of modern food production. Available in powder format, each ingredient has undergone rigorous application testing across heat, time, temperature, and pH variables, conditions that reflect real-world manufacturing environments. Nuritas has successfully demonstrated heat stability in retort and UHT beverage processing across pH ranges, opening new possibilities for shelf stable functional nutrition.

Application Focus at IFT FIRST 2026

Nuritas will demonstrate ingredient integration across four high-growth food and beverage categories:

Frozen Yogurt: A delicious summer treat - and social media trend – with muscle health supporting peptides featuring PeptiStrong.

RTD & RTM Beverages: Heat-stable formulations validated across retort and UHT processing.

Functional Snacks: Savory functional snacking concepts that move beyond conventional protein bars such as peptide crisps and puffs.

Bakery: Bars and breakfast formats that fit naturally into consumer purchasing habits.

Consumer Needs at the Core

Nuritas ingredients were thoughtfully designed to tend to the wellness concerns today's health-conscious consumers are seeking: muscle health, longevity and recovery with PeptiStrong and sleep quality and next-day wellness with PeptiSleep. Each ingredient represents the innovative convergence of computational discovery and rigorous human science.

Commercially Ready, Globally Proven

With FDA GRAS status and Non-Novel designations in Canada and the EU, Nuritas ingredients are market-ready across more than 20 countries. The company's portfolio has supported over 100 product launches globally, providing partners with a commercially de-risked pathway to functional food innovation.

Brands, food manufacturers, and formulation teams attending IFT FIRST 2026 are invited to connect with the Nuritas team at the show to explore ingredient applications, review clinical data, and discuss partnership opportunities.

About Nuritas

Nuritas is a Dublin-based biotech company dedicated to the discovery and clinical validation of bioactive peptides. Using its proprietary Magnifier AI platform, Nuritas identifies peptide candidates with precision, which are then validated through rigorous clinical research. The company's ingredients are commercially available in more than 31 countries and have been incorporated into over 100 product launches worldwide. Nuritas is committed to translating the power of peptide science into ingredients that make everyday food functionally meaningful.

Media Contact

Gabriela Leme

Brand and Communications Specialist, Nuritas

[email protected]

www.nuritas.com

Media Contact

Gabriela Leme, Nuritas, 1 4242294812, [email protected], www.nuritas.com

SOURCE Nuritas