NurPhoto to Cover the Funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City

VATICAN CITY, Europe, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NurPhoto is providing complete editorial coverage of the funeral of Pope Francis, documenting the events surrounding his final farewell in Vatican City. From the public homage at St. Peter's Basilica to the State Funeral ceremony, NurPhoto photographers and videographers are on site to capture each stage of this significant moment.
This coverage is part of NurPhoto's ongoing commitment to document world events with accuracy, neutrality, and respect. All visual content has been produced in line with editorial standards and is available to newsrooms and media outlets worldwide.
A curated selection of rights-cleared photographs is available for editorial licensing via NurPhoto's official platform under the set titled:
"Vatican – Final Farewell And State Funeral Of Pope Francis"
https://www.nurphoto.com/gallery/573435
In addition to the funeral, NurPhoto also offers visual coverage of tributes, vigils, and related events taking place worldwide. Editors and producers may explore additional content via the agency's search page or reach out directly for specific requests.
NurPhoto remains dedicated to providing timely, trusted, and high-quality editorial content to support news reporting globally.
For further inquiries or licensing requests, please visit www.nurphoto.com
Media Contact
NurPhoto Sales Dept., NurPhoto, 39 08621956328, [email protected], www.nurphoto.com
SOURCE NurPhoto
