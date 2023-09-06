Nurse Mates Launches 2023 Campaign to Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

For the eighth year in a row, Nurse Mates is proud to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in its mission to cure childhood cancer. Through community events, fundraising campaigns and proceeds from its special limited-edition merchandise, the footwear and accessories company has raised more than $145,000 for St. Jude since 2016.

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the eighth year in a row, Nurse Mates is proud to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in its mission to cure childhood cancer. Through community events, fundraising campaigns, and proceeds from its special limited-edition merchandise, the footwear and accessories company has raised more than $145,000 for St. Jude since 2016.

"St. Jude and its extraordinary, life-changing work hold a special place in our hearts, and this year we're making it easier than ever for everyone to get involved and make a difference," says Nurse Mates Vice President Lynne Dejadon. "Customers who shop our website for essential footwear and compression socks during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month can help out simply by making a purchase! For every full-priced pair of men's or women's shoes sold on NurseMates.com this September, we will donate $5 to St. Jude, and for every full-priced pair of compression socks sold, we'll donate $1."

Last year the company released a very special compression sock design featuring art created by St. Jude patients, as well as a limited-edition color of the Align™ Torri shoe, popular items from which a portion of the proceeds, a total of $9,328, was donated to St. Jude.

Nurse Mates employees, their friends, and family members will also be participating in the St. Jude Walk/Run on the Boston Common on Sept. 23. Their team motto is: "Take Care. Take Heart. Take Part." and they've set this year's goal at $10,000 - double the amount raised in last year's walk. Contributions are welcome at any time. To pledge your support for Team Nurse Mates to benefit St. Jude, please visit this link.

