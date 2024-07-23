Nurse Publishes New Christian Memoir After Facing Brain Tumor

Author Yvonne Gregory shares her experiences as she searched for her true calling in life while overcoming challenges with faith
SCARBOROUGH, ON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From a tender age, author Yvonne JM Gregory wanted to help those who were unable to help themselves. Little did she know that the path she ultimately would take would be filled with twists and turns. In a retelling of her journey through life from childhood to current times, she published her first book, "My Journey to Becoming a Registered Nurse: Angels Along the Way How the Devil was Defeated."
Gregory shares insight into her family background and childhood in Jamaica. There, she faced hardships such as being bullied and mistreated while seeking spiritual guidance from her Christian grandparents. She continues by sharing her eventual immigration to Canada, the struggles she endured to find her place in life, and eventually becoming a nurse diagnosed with a brain tumor.
"This book was inspired by the true and factual events in my life," Gregory said. "I share my struggles that I have gone through medically, mentally, spiritually, physically, and emotionally."
Despite having suffered from a stroke with her total left-sided deficit, and a brain tumor, Gregory delved into her journey with God and the people he brought in her path, helping her rely on the word, believing his promises, praying, and studying the Bible.
"I call them angels because I believed that God had placed them in my life for the sole purpose of helping me realize a dream that I once thought was unreachable," Gregory said.
Gregory hopes for her book to reach as many readers as possible in whatever stage of life they are at, and to let them know that no matter their background, God is teaching and waiting on his timely and effortless response.
By Yvonne JM Gregory
ISBN: 9798385011285 (softcover); 9798385011308 (hardcover); 9798385011292 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Yvonne JM Gregory was born in Kingston, Jamaica. After immigrating to Canada, she was baptized and earned an accounting diploma, a medical administration diploma, and a degree in nursing. She is a licensed RPN who is married with six children and seven grandchildren. This is her first book. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/851845-my-journey-to-becoming-a-registered-nurse.
