Nurse Publishes New Christian Memoir After Facing Brain Tumor

"This book was inspired by the true and factual events in my life," Gregory said. "I share my struggles that I have gone through medically, mentally, spiritually, physically, and emotionally."

Despite having suffered from a stroke with her total left-sided deficit, and a brain tumor, Gregory delved into her journey with God and the people he brought in her path, helping her rely on the word, believing his promises, praying, and studying the Bible.

"I call them angels because I believed that God had placed them in my life for the sole purpose of helping me realize a dream that I once thought was unreachable," Gregory said.

Gregory hopes for her book to reach as many readers as possible in whatever stage of life they are at, and to let them know that no matter their background, God is teaching and waiting on his timely and effortless response.

"My Journey to Becoming a Registered Nurse: Angels Along the Way How the Devil was Defeated."

By Yvonne JM Gregory

ISBN: 9798385011285 (softcover); 9798385011308 (hardcover); 9798385011292 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Yvonne JM Gregory was born in Kingston, Jamaica. After immigrating to Canada, she was baptized and earned an accounting diploma, a medical administration diploma, and a degree in nursing. She is a licensed RPN who is married with six children and seven grandchildren. This is her first book. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/851845-my-journey-to-becoming-a-registered-nurse.

