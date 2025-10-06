Nurse.org Acquires The Nursing Beat, Creating the Largest Community of Nurses Online

"I'm deeply proud and grateful for the perspectives we've shared, and I look forward to seeing this community continue to shape the future of healthcare through Nurse.org." — Tamara Al-Yassin, CEO of The Nursing Beat Post this

The integration of The Nursing Beat into Nurse.org marks an exciting new chapter for both brands. By subscribing to Nurse.org, The Nursing Beat subscribers can now expect:

Inspiring stories and perspectives from the largest nursing community online

Award-winning career resources, proprietary school rankings, and tools to help nurses succeed

Breaking nursing news and timely updates

Access to exclusive discounts and Nurse.org's popular podcasts: Nurse Converse and Club Nurse

Nurse.org also operates TravelNursing.org, a trusted destination for nurses exploring flexible career opportunities across the U.S.

"Nurses deserve a powerful platform for their voices, their stories, and their careers," said Jay Wiley, SVP and General Manager of Nurse.org. "By joining forces with The Nursing Beat, we're not just growing in size, we're doubling down on our mission to support, celebrate, and elevate the nursing profession every single day."

Since its launch, The Nursing Beat has been celebrated for fostering connection, conversation, and storytelling in the nursing profession. Nurse.org will continue this mission by expanding its reach and providing nurses with even more resources, support, and opportunities.

Nurse.org invites all former subscribers of The Nursing Beat to join its growing community by subscribing at https://nurse.org.

About Nurse.org

Nurse.org is the trusted source for nursing news, education, and career resources. In addition to our award-winning content, we provide data-driven rankings of nursing schools and programs nationwide, reviewed and vetted by registered nurses and healthcare experts. Our nurse-led rankings help students find the best nursing education options based on real nurse insights and verified data. Nurse.org is owned and operated by Full Beaker, Inc.

