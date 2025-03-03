Nurse.org Announces 2025 Best Nursing School Rankings, Highlighting Top Programs for Aspiring Nurses

Nurse.org's 2025 Best Nursing School Rankings feature top programs across multiple categories, including BSN, MSN and DNP programs. With the growing demand for highly trained nurses, these rankings serve as a crucial resource for students looking to enter or advance in the nursing profession. Post this

The 2025 Best Nursing School Rankings feature top programs across multiple categories, including Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs. With the growing demand for highly trained nurses, these rankings serve as a crucial resource for students looking to enter or advance in the nursing profession.

To see all of the 2025 Best Nursing School Rankings, please visit https://nurse.org/. Details about Nurse.org's proprietary ranking methodology can be found at: https://nurse.org/rankings-methodology.

2025 Best Nursing School Rankings by Category:

Top BSN Programs 2025

New York University

University of California - Los Angeles

Villanova University

Top Online BSN Programs 2025

Villanova University

University of Rochester

University of Wisconsin - Madison

Top Online RN to BSN Programs 2025

The University of Oklahoma

University of Florida

Capella University

Top MSN Programs 2025

University of Pennsylvania

Columbia University

Villanova University

Top Online MSN Programs 2025

University of Pennsylvania

Villanova University

University of South Carolina - Charleston

Top Online DNP Programs 2025

National University

Capella University

University of Phoenix - Arizona

In addition to the 2025 Best Nursing School Rankings, Nurse.org recently recognized Southern University School of Nursing as the "Best Nursing School" in its 2024 Best of Nursing Awards, a Nurse.org community-nominated and voted annual awards program celebrating outstanding contributions to the nursing profession from nurses, schools, and healthcare organizations.

About Nurse.org:

Nurse.org cares about nurses at every stage of their journey. We support and empower them to better their careers, lives, and profession by publishing trusted educational resources and covering relevant news for nurses by nurses. Nurse.org influences and amplifies the nursing voices and issues that matter most, and is a trusted mentor to nurses worldwide: each month, >1M current and future nurses visit our website and we engage millions more via our email newsletters, social channels, and "Nurse Converse" collaborative podcast. Nurse.org was proud to be named a 2023 Medical Marketing and Media (MM+M) Awards Finalist for Healthcare Professional Media Brand. Nurse.org is owned and operated by Full Beaker, Inc.

