Nurse.org Announces 2025 Best Nursing School Rankings, Highlighting Top Programs for Aspiring Nurses

Nurse.org has released its 2025 Best Nursing School Rankings, evaluating top BSN, MSN, and DNP programs based on academic quality, affordability, and reputation to help aspiring nurses choose the best education options.
BELLEVUE, Wash., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurse.org, the largest website and community of nurses online, is proud to announce its 2025 Best Nursing School Rankings. Designed to guide prospective nursing students in selecting the best programs, these rankings evaluate nursing schools based on the factors that matter most: academic quality, reputation, affordability, and online options.
Leveraging a proprietary ranking algorithm, Nurse.org utilizes the latest and most comprehensive U.S. government data sets, including the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and College Scorecard, to assess and rank nursing schools across various degree and program types. The rankings provide a well-rounded analysis of nursing programs, ensuring students have the necessary information to make informed decisions about their education and future careers. Nurse.org updates its rankings annually as school data is published by IPEDS and College Scorecard.
The 2025 Best Nursing School Rankings feature top programs across multiple categories, including Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs. With the growing demand for highly trained nurses, these rankings serve as a crucial resource for students looking to enter or advance in the nursing profession.
To see all of the 2025 Best Nursing School Rankings, please visit https://nurse.org/. Details about Nurse.org's proprietary ranking methodology can be found at: https://nurse.org/rankings-methodology.
2025 Best Nursing School Rankings by Category:
- New York University
- University of California - Los Angeles
- Villanova University
- University of Rochester
- University of Wisconsin - Madison
Top Online RN to BSN Programs 2025
- The University of Oklahoma
- University of Florida
- Capella University
- University of Pennsylvania
- Columbia University
- Villanova University
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of South Carolina - Charleston
- National University
- Capella University
- University of Phoenix - Arizona
In addition to the 2025 Best Nursing School Rankings, Nurse.org recently recognized Southern University School of Nursing as the "Best Nursing School" in its 2024 Best of Nursing Awards, a Nurse.org community-nominated and voted annual awards program celebrating outstanding contributions to the nursing profession from nurses, schools, and healthcare organizations.
About Nurse.org:
Nurse.org cares about nurses at every stage of their journey. We support and empower them to better their careers, lives, and profession by publishing trusted educational resources and covering relevant news for nurses by nurses. Nurse.org influences and amplifies the nursing voices and issues that matter most, and is a trusted mentor to nurses worldwide: each month, >1M current and future nurses visit our website and we engage millions more via our email newsletters, social channels, and "Nurse Converse" collaborative podcast. Nurse.org was proud to be named a 2023 Medical Marketing and Media (MM+M) Awards Finalist for Healthcare Professional Media Brand. Nurse.org is owned and operated by Full Beaker, Inc.
