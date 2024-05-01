Nurse.org Celebrates National Nurses Week and Releases Latest "State of Nursing" Findings Based on a Survey of 2,400+ Nurses

"Ambulatory, community health and non-bedside nurses report the highest levels of job satisfaction. This supports the position that there is no shortage of nurses; only a shortage of nurses willing to work at the bedside." - Nurse Erica, BSN, RN, Nurse.org contributor and podcast co-host. Post this

Nurses were happier and more satisfied at work in 2023. 44% more nurses replied that they were happy that they chose the nursing profession vs 2022, and job satisfaction rose 64% from 2022 to 2023.

Nurses were more optimistic about the nursing profession in 2023. 69% said they love being a nurse, 61% think nursing is a great career and 57% believe new nurses should join the profession.

Overall, nurses were doing better in 2023 than in previous years. Rates of burnout, mental health issues, safety concerns and lack of support all dropped and workplace conditions improved.

Nurses were happier in their current roles and less likely to change jobs or leave the healthcare profession in 2023. Of those who were planning to leave their current role, the top reasons were to make more money, frustration with the current administration and wanting an organization with a better staffing ratio.

29% of nurses had a secondary form of income in 2023. The most popular sources were working per diem, a non-nursing "side hustle" and working overtime. Nurses with higher levels of education were more likely to have a secondary source of income.

Nurses still largely reported that the nursing shortage is getting worse, but slightly fewer believe that than last year.

Staffing levels have improved. 33% of nurses agreed that their units were adequately staffed, versus just 14% in 2022 and 15% in 2021.

Nurse Erica, BSN, RN, Nurse.org contributor and "Nurse Converse" podcast co-host said about the report, "Ambulatory, community health and non-bedside nurses report the highest levels of job satisfaction. This supports the position that there is no shortage of nurses; only a shortage of nurses willing to work at the bedside."

Tina Loarte-Rodriguez DNP, RN, CPPS, CPHRM will host a special episode about findings from the report during National Nurses Week on May 7, 2024.

To download the full report, please visit: https://nurse.org/articles/state-of-nursing-2024/

About the State of Nursing Report

From November 2023 to February 2024, 2,427 nurses completed the State of Nursing survey across the Nurse.org website, social media channels, and subscribers to Nurse.org email newsletters. Previous versions of the report were Digital Health Award recipients.

About Nurse.org

Nurse.org cares about nurses at every stage of their journey. We support and empower them to better their careers, lives, and profession by publishing trusted educational resources and covering relevant news for nurses by nurses. Nurse.org influences and amplifies the nursing voices and issues that matter most, and is a trusted mentor to nurses worldwide: each month, >1.5M current and future nurses visit our website and we engage millions more via our email newsletters, social channels, and "Nurse Converse" collaborative podcast. Nurse.org was proud to be named a 2023 Medical Marketing and Media (MM+M) Awards Finalist for Healthcare Professional Media Brand. Nurse.org is owned and operated by Full Beaker, Inc.

