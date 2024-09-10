Nurse.org Launches Season 2 of "Nurse Converse" Podcast Featuring Nurse Influencers Across the U.S.

"The thoughtful selection of topics and hosts for 'Nurse Converse' Season 2 reflects the podcast's commitment to delivering meaningful content. It's an honor to contribute to this powerful platform that truly represents the heart of nursing." - Rich G. Kenny, MMCi, RN & "Nurse Converse" podcast host Post this

Season 2 hosts include diverse nurse advocates, executives, entrepreneurs, educators, leaders, travelers, personal finance gurus, creative influencers and more. Raquél Pérez, BSN, RN, a TEDx speaker and a new host this season said, "I'm thrilled to be part of 'Nurse Converse' Season 2, where the diverse voices of nursing professionals take center stage. The opportunity to share insights on our experiences with such a supportive community is truly empowering."

Another new Season 2 host, Rich G. Kenny, MMCi, RN, serves as a SAS "Intrapreneur" to drive the development and adoption of analytics and AI into care delivery and operations. In his episode, he will cover "Artificial Intelligence in Nursing: Beyond the Buzzwords to Real-World Impact." He said of participating in this season, "The thoughtful selection of topics and hosts for 'Nurse Converse' Season 2 reflects the podcast's commitment to delivering meaningful content. It's an honor to contribute to this powerful platform that truly represents the heart of nursing."

Nurse listeners will be able to stream additional episodes this season including, "Death Isn't a Dirty Word: A Hospice Nurse's Perspective on Peaceful Endings," "How Your Nurse License Opens Doors Beyond Healthcare," "A Relationship Therapist's Advice for Nurses on Overcoming Toxic Dating Patterns," and "The Making of a Nurse Anesthetist: My Path from Paramedic to CRNA."

To learn more about the "Nurse Converse" podcast, please visit www.nurse.org/podcast. Episodes are available to stream on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and any other podcast platform.

About Nurse.org

Nurse.org cares about nurses at every stage of their journey. We support and empower them to better their careers, lives, and profession by publishing trusted educational resources and covering relevant news for nurses by nurses. Nurse.org influences and amplifies the nursing voices and issues that matter most, and is a trusted mentor to nurses worldwide: each month, >1M current and future nurses visit our website and we engage millions more via our email newsletters, social channels, and "Nurse Converse" collaborative podcast. Nurse.org was proud to be named a 2023 Medical Marketing and Media (MM+M) Awards Finalist for Healthcare Professional Media Brand. Nurse.org is owned and operated by Full Beaker, Inc.

