Nurses Are Burned Out and Fed Up: 96% Have Considered Quitting, New Survey Reveals

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new nationwide survey of nearly 900 U.S. nurses reveals an unsustainable crisis in American healthcare: 96% have considered leaving the profession, and 83% feel burned out at least weekly. While 94% say they'd still choose nursing again, and 97% report overall career satisfaction, these numbers expose a troubling disconnect—nurses are passionate about their work, but systemic failures are pushing them past their limits.

This new data from MyPerfectResume®, a leading resource for resume and career advice, shows that nurses are working unpaid hours, juggling side jobs, and absorbing the emotional weight of an under-resourced profession—all while delivering critical patient care.

Key Findings – A Profession Under Pressure

96% have seriously considered leaving the profession at some point in their careers

57% of nurses frequently consider leaving the profession

83% report feeling burned out at least weekly, with 36% saying they feel burned out every shift

9 in 10 nurses report seeing an increase in nurse turnover at their workplace

56% say they are more understaffed than they were in previous years

48% say staffing shortages significantly impact patient care quality

92% have taken on additional jobs or side gigs to supplement their income as a nurse

"Nurses love what they do—but they are drowning under the pressure," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at MyPerfectResume. "This isn't just about morale—it's about patient safety, workforce sustainability, and systemic failure. If we want to keep nurses in the workforce, we need to stop applauding their resilience and start removing the burdens that demand it."

Nursing Passion Persists—But the System Is Cracking

Most nurses cite personal, meaningful reasons for choosing the field:

32% chose nursing out of a passion for helping and caring for patients

25% were drawn to medical science and patient care

52% say they are very satisfied with their career

45% say they are somewhat satisfied

Yet even with this dedication, 57% frequently think about leaving—not because they've lost heart, but because they're losing support.

Burnout Is Not the Exception—It's the Norm

47% feel burned out a few times a week

36% feel burned out every shift

63% say their employer has tried to address burnout, and one-third say those efforts don't help

Top burnout drivers include:

37% – lack of mental health support

36% – workplace safety concerns

34% – long shifts and mandatory overtime

Why Nurses Are Ready to Walk Away

When asked why they've considered leaving, nurses pointed to system-level issues, not personal dissatisfaction:

30% – overwhelming workload and long hours

28% – limited career advancement opportunities

23% – ongoing stress and emotional strain

56% of nurses would consider going back to school or obtaining new certifications to facilitate a career change.

Staffing and Safety Are at a Breaking Point

Nurses aren't just exhausted—they're outnumbered:

56% say they are more understaffed than they were in previous years

44% say their workplace frequently uses travel or temp nurses to fill gaps

48% say staffing shortages significantly impact patient care quality

Beyond the Shift: Nurses Work Off the Clock

Nurses are subsidizing broken systems with their time, money, and health.

59% work 41–45 hours per week

47% put in an additional 5–10 hours each week off the clock

92% work side gigs to supplement their income, with 43% of nurses doing so year-round

Nearly 1 in 5 (18%) purchase their own work-related supplies (e.g., scrubs, medical tools, PPE) on a monthly basis, with more than one-third (35%) buying these items multiple times during the year

3 Tips To Fight Burnout

Many nurses report feeling stuck, burned out by their current roles but unsure how to make a change. For those considering new opportunities, career growth, or even a shift within the field, MyPerfectResume offers professionally written nursing resume examples designed to help nurses highlight their strengths, showcase their experience, and take the next step with confidence.

To combat workplace burnout, nurses can try the following:

Prioritizing self-care and setting boundaries. Nurses can often put patient needs ahead of their own. However, consistent self-care is one of the best measures to prevent burnout. Nurses can ensure they are taking time for rest, eating healthy meals, and practicing mindful exercises like yoga and stretching. Establishing clear work and personal time boundaries can also help recharge nurses before their next shift.

Building a support network to supply help. Burnout thrives in times of isolation. Seeking support is essential if any nurse is feeling the signs of stress or burnout. Nurses can ensure they share their experiences with those who can help them, like their supervisor, the Human Resources Department, or workplace counseling services. A strong support system can make all the difference in managing stress and well-being.

Evaluating workplace culture before taking a new role. Any nurse considering a new position due to workplace stress and burnout must research any new employers for information on how they support a healthy workplace. During interviews, they can ask about work culture, provide support when encountering stressful moments or patients, and help nurses manage their roles and well-being. Choosing a workplace that values nurses' well-being is pivotal to career and patient success.

