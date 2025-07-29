Nurture Boss Leans into Ecosystem Growth to Scale Multifamily AI Efficiency with Brock MacLean in New Strategic Role, and Welcomes New VP of Business Development

"We're seeing a surge in interest from partners looking to integrate, co-develop, and build with us. This momentum is fueled by a shared goal of helping property management companies improve operational efficiency, streamline workflows, and deliver faster, smarter resident experiences" Post this

"As AI innovation accelerates, we're seeing a surge in interest from partners looking to integrate, co-develop, and build with us. This momentum is fueled by a shared goal of helping property management companies improve operational efficiency, streamline workflows, and deliver faster, smarter resident experiences," said Brock MacLean. "I'm excited to lead that charge, helping shape how Nurture Boss partners with the broader ecosystem to create transformational outcomes for multifamily operators and residents."

In parallel, Michael Carbone joins the executive team with an extensive track record in scaling revenue operations and cultivating enterprise relationships within B2B sales, in leading high-performing sales teams, and in real estate development. His role will center on accelerating go-to-market initiatives.

"Michael's leadership and experience in building highly effective sales teams and passion for solving customers' problems make him the perfect addition to our team", said Jacob Carter, CEO and Co-founder of Nurture Boss. "With Brock taking Nurture Boss's partnership strategies to the next level and Michael leading our business development team, we have a solid foundation for the next stage of our growth."

These leadership moves reflect Nurture Boss's dual commitment to strategic collaboration and scalable expansion, solidifying its position as the leading force in conversational AI for the multifamily industry.

