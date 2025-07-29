Nurture Boss Leans into Ecosystem Growth to Scale Multifamily AI Efficiency with Brock MacLean in New Strategic Role, and Welcomes New VP of Business Development

Nurture Boss, a conversational, AI-driven platform redefining resident lifecycle automation for multifamily teams, announces a strategic evolution in its leadership team. Industry veteran Brock MacLean is stepping into a newly formed role focused on strategic partnerships, while Michael Carbone, a proven growth executive, joins as Vice President of Business Development.
PHOENIX, Ariz., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurture Boss, a conversational, AI-driven platform redefining resident lifecycle automation for multifamily teams, announces a strategic evolution in its leadership team. Industry veteran Brock MacLean is stepping into a newly formed role focused on strategic partnerships, while Michael Carbone, a proven growth executive, joins as Vice President of Business Development.
As artificial intelligence reshapes the future of multifamily technology, Nurture Boss is leaning into collaboration and ecosystem-building to stay ahead of the curve. MacLean's new role reflects the company's deepening commitment to industry partners, integrations, and strategic alliances. With decades of experience in property technology, including roles at LeaseHawk, RealPage, Forrent.com, and Homes.com, and a proven track record of building strong, trusted relationships, MacLean will lead initiatives that align Nurture Boss with the most innovative players in property technology. In a world where AI is reshaping leasing, marketing, and resident engagement, deep integrations are more critical than ever.
"As AI innovation accelerates, we're seeing a surge in interest from partners looking to integrate, co-develop, and build with us. This momentum is fueled by a shared goal of helping property management companies improve operational efficiency, streamline workflows, and deliver faster, smarter resident experiences," said Brock MacLean. "I'm excited to lead that charge, helping shape how Nurture Boss partners with the broader ecosystem to create transformational outcomes for multifamily operators and residents."
In parallel, Michael Carbone joins the executive team with an extensive track record in scaling revenue operations and cultivating enterprise relationships within B2B sales, in leading high-performing sales teams, and in real estate development. His role will center on accelerating go-to-market initiatives.
"Michael's leadership and experience in building highly effective sales teams and passion for solving customers' problems make him the perfect addition to our team", said Jacob Carter, CEO and Co-founder of Nurture Boss. "With Brock taking Nurture Boss's partnership strategies to the next level and Michael leading our business development team, we have a solid foundation for the next stage of our growth."
These leadership moves reflect Nurture Boss's dual commitment to strategic collaboration and scalable expansion, solidifying its position as the leading force in conversational AI for the multifamily industry.
About Nurture Boss
Nurture Boss provides conversational AI solutions for apartment owners and operators. It automates every stage of the resident journey to help multifamily teams reduce vacancies, increase renewals, and minimize delinquency. Nurture Boss's AI saves onsite teams hundreds of hours each month by handling follow-ups, rent reminders, and resident communication automatically. Today, more than 300 property management companies rely on Nurture Boss to power smarter leasing, stronger renewals, and seamless resident communication across their communities. Learn more about Nurture Boss at www.nurtureboss.io.
Media Contact
Jacob Carter, Nurture boss, 1 480-359-5387, [email protected], https://nurtureboss.io/
SOURCE Nurture boss
