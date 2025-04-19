Nurture Boss Unveils Bold New Look and Elevated Product Experience, Signaling the Future of AI-Powered Virtual Leasing

Nurture Boss, offering best in class leasing & resident AI for multifamily, today announced the launch of its refreshed brand and reimagined user experience, reflecting the company's next chapter of innovation with a spotlight on its game-changing Virtual Leasing Assistant (VLA) and intelligent automation suite.
PHOENIX, Ariz., April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new look, live now at nurtureboss.io, represents more than a visual refresh—it's a bold step toward the future of leasing. Clean, modern, and intuitive, the new interface underscores Nurture Boss's mission: to revolutionize how communities attract, convert, and retain residents using AI.
"This isn't just a facelift—it's a full systems upgrade," said Jacob Carter, CEO of Nurture Boss. "As multifamily operators face rising expectations and staffing challenges, our AI-driven VLA and automation platform are not just helpful—they're essential. The new brand reflects that level of impact."
The Future of Leasing is Here: Introducing the New Nurture Boss Platform
At the heart of the new Nurture Boss experience is the Virtual Leasing Assistant (VLA)—a 24/7 intelligent leasing agent that meets prospects where they are, instantly responding to inquiries via phone, SMS, email, and web chat with real-time, hyper-personalized messaging. Trained specifically on each property, the VLA acts as a digital extension of the leasing team, handling everything from tour scheduling to lease renewals.
Key Features of the Enhanced Nurture Boss Platform:
AI-Powered Virtual Leasing Assistant
- Delivers on-demand leasing support, captures leads, and nurtures them through the funnel without human intervention.
Automated Prospect & Resident Nurturing
- Smart workflows that personalize outreach based on behavior, leasing stage, and preferences.
Payments and Delinquency AI
- Helps increase on-time rent payments and decrease delinquencies through AI powered resident management.
Renewal & Retention
- Automated, data-driven strategies that drive renewals with proactive resident engagement.
Analytics Dashboard
- Real-time performance insights with leasing attribution and campaign impact metrics.
"We designed our VLA to think like a top-performing leasing agent—but work at machine speed," added Jacob. "And now it's wrapped in an experience that reflects just how forward-thinking and human-centered our technology truly is."
A Brand Built for What's Next
The rebrand signals Nurture Boss's commitment to lead the multifamily industry into a smarter, more scalable future—one where automation and personalization go hand-in-hand. With its updated platform and sleek new digital experience, Nurture Boss is arming operators with the tools they need to lease faster, retain longer, and do more with less.
Media Contact
Jacob Carter, Nurture Boss, 1 (480) 359-5387, [email protected], https://nurtureboss.io/
SOURCE Nurture Boss
Share this article