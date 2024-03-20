Nurturing the Pet's Microbiome -- Pet Wellness Unlocked, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the pet microbiome, how the microbiome interacts with pet health and science-backed ingredients that can support a healthy microbiome for pets. The featured speakers will also discuss market trends influencing pet parent purchasing behaviors of microbiome-supporting products.
TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most pet parents know that probiotics are beneficial to their pets' health as well as their own. Similarly, prebiotics and postbiotics tend to be perceived as beneficial through support for the pet microbiome. As the category of functional treats, supplements and food continues to evolve, pet parents are doing their own research to learn how to best support their companion animals.
In this webinar, the experts will provide insights into the macro trends influencing the purchasing behaviors of pet parents, including insights into the most requested health support. The speakers will also take a deep dive into the pet microbiome, how the microbiome interacts with pet health and science-backed ingredients that can support a healthy microbiome for pets.
Register for this webinar today to learn about the pet microbiome and the macro trends influencing the purchasing behaviors of pet parents.
Join experts from Pet & Animal Wellbeing at ADM, Gustavo Zenaide, Global Vice President; Dr. Zoe Marshall-Jones, PhD, Director, Global Creation, Design & Development; Dr. Sophie Nixon, PhD, MRCVS, Global Head of Research; and Caitlin Donohue, Global Director, Marketing & Business Development, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 9am EDT (3pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Nurturing the Pet's Microbiome — Pet Wellness Unlocked.
