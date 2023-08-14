NutManager, has been selected as an FMS Award Winner in the Data Encryption Security category for 2023

"As cybersecurity threats intensify around the world, end-to-end-encryption solutions are of paramount importance to protect data in any environment and on any storage media," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. Tweet this

"As cybersecurity threats intensify around the world, end-to-end-encryption solutions are of paramount importance to protect data in any environment and on any storage media," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "We are proud to recognize NUTS Technologies' innovative NutManager platform, offering the only commercial system which protects unstructured data in any environment on any storage media. This solution limits access to sensitive data as the protective data capsule travels with the data. The "nut" automatically encrypts the data-at-rest on the source computer, encrypts it in-transit, and encrypts it at-rest on the destination computer in a consistent way for an end-to-end solution."

About NUTS Technologies

Launched in December 2016, NUTS Technologies is on a mission to simplify data privacy and protection. The company has implemented their core Internet of Data™ framework comprising its Zero Trust Data and eNcrypted Userdata Transit and Storage (NUTS) components. The technology has been granted 16 patents covering 13 countries.

NUTS solves the leaked data problem, unintentional or not, for an organization's most sensitive information by restricting access to only those with Need-to-Know in any environment. This technical solution also addresses data supply chain security challenges and assists companies in complying with regulations related to EAR/ITAR controlled documents. Building on this technology, they recently introduced their flagship product, "NutManager", which is designed to manage and secure documents for small businesses and government contractors.

To learn more, visit https://nutstechnologies.com.

About FLASH MEMORY SUMMIT

Flash Memory Summit held August 8-10, 2023, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California. Produced by Conference ConCepts, FMS showcases the industry's key applications, technologies, vendors, and innovative startups that are driving the multi-billion dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. First held in 2006, FMS is the world's largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, AI/ML, the cloud, and mobile and embedded systems. Follow us on Twitter @FMS2023 and @FlashMemorySummit.

To learn more, visit https://flashmemorysummit.com/.

