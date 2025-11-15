Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union Announces Partnership with Tru Treasury to Expand Business Banking Solutions

"Partnering with Tru Treasury allows us to deliver advanced, scalable treasury services that help businesses manage cash flow, protect their assets, and support long-term growth. This is an exciting step forward in strengthening our business banking ecosystem." Post this

Through this partnership, Nutmeg business members will gain access to an expanded range of treasury management solutions, including:

ACH Origination for payroll and vendor payments

Remote Deposit Capture for convenient, efficient check deposits

Wire Services for secure, reliable money movement

Fraud Prevention Solutions such as Positive Pay

Additional Treasury Tools designed to support businesses of all sizes

"Nutmeg is committed to meeting the evolving needs of our business members," said Heather Gates, Chief Revenue Officer. "Partnering with Tru Treasury allows us to deliver advanced, scalable treasury services that help businesses manage cash flow, protect their assets, and support long-term growth. This is an exciting step forward in strengthening our business banking ecosystem."

As part of the rollout, Tru Treasury will be contacting Nutmeg's business members directly to introduce available services and answer questions. Business members who prefer to speak with Nutmeg first may contact the Member Success Team at (860) 513-5757.

"We're proud to partner with Nutmeg as they expand their support for Connecticut's business community," said John Ballantyne, CEO of Tru Treasury. "Together, we're bringing treasury solutions to local businesses without losing what makes Nutmeg different, the hands-on, local support their members rely on."

This partnership aligns with Nutmeg's broader strategic focus on delivering high-impact financial solutions, strengthening business relationships, and supporting local economic growth.

For more information, please visit nutmegstatefcu.org

Media Contact

Greg Angelillo, Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union, 1 860-513-5097, [email protected], https://nutmegstatefcu.org/

SOURCE Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union