Nutrien Ag Solutions Announces Multi-Year Commitment to the National FFA Organization

National FFA and Nutrien Ag Solutions look forward to continued collaboration to ensure an even greater impact in the upcoming years.

"We are honored to receive this donation from Nutrien Ag Solutions," said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation and chief marketing officer of the National FFA Organization. "Throughout our years of collaboration, Nutrien Ag Solutions has been unwavering in its support and continues to see the potential leaders in our members and advisors. Their generosity allows us to reach more members and continue providing new opportunities that help feed the talent pipeline while supporting the hard work of our FFA advisors."

"Nutrien Ag Solutions has been a proud sponsor of the National FFA Organization for 45 years, and we are excited to continue our support for this integral organization for agricultural education," said Spencer Harris, senior vice president at Nutrien Ag Solutions. "As an FFA alumni, I am excited to be part of this investment that will help give students the same opportunities that shaped my career in agriculture today. There are over 300 different career possibilities in agriculture, and FFA provides students with critical skills such as public speaking, hands-on research experience, collaboration with a team, as well as many other skills that they will carry with them for the rest of their academic and professional careers."

About the National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions

Nutrien Ag Solutions® is the retail division of Nutrien Ltd., a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. They provide full-acre solutions through a global Retail network of trusted crop consultants at more than 2,000 locations. Nutrien Ag Solutions® strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including their proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.

Media Contact

Kristy Meyer, National FFA Organization, 317-802-4205, [email protected], FFA.org

