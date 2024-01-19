Nutrient TECH and AlgaEnergy Welcome Tyler Grenzow as President for North America

"I am honored to join these remarkable companies and for the opportunity to work with these talented teams. I look forward to a long and successful future for both." Post this

Moreover, Tyler's personal values align very well with the companies' culture, including integrity, transparency, agility, humility and proactivity.

His operational base will be in Wisconsin, serving as the hub for his role covering the position.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyler Grenzow to our team," says Carlos Rodríguez-Villa, Managing Director at AlgaEnergy, "His proven track record, strategic mindset, and deep understanding of the industry make him an ideal fit for leading our operations in the United States. We look forward to an exciting future with him."

Greg Johnson, Chairman at Fine Americas and Nutrient TECH says, "In selecting a new president, we aren't just hiring a leader; we are entrusting the architect of the companies' future. Tyler will not only steer the ship but will navigate with vision, integrity, and the unwavering commitment to elevate our aspirations into achievements."

Mr. Grenzow says, "I am honored to join these remarkable companies and for the opportunity to work with these talented teams. I look forward to a long and successful future for both."

About Nutrient TECH

Nutrient TECH focuses on the development and marketing of advanced plant nutrition products and BioSolutions for agriculture in North America. Nutrient TECH continually strives to improve its production and QC/lab support for its advanced foliar nutrition and BioSolutions platform to consistently meet and exceed the exacting demands of today's quality-conscious growers. Based in Dinuba, California, Nutrient TECH was founded in 1986 and was purchased by the De Sangosse Group in December 2015.

About AlgaEnergy

AlgaEnergy is a global biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative biological crop inputs, recently purchased by De Sangosse. Through its 9 subsidiaries across five continents, it serves more than 4 million satisfied farmers, benefiting from their biosolutions targeting nutrient use efficiency, soil health and abiotic stress, among others. AE Agriobiologicals NA Corp is AlgaEnergy's fully owned subsidiary in the US, based in Miami, Florida.

About De Sangosse

The De Sangosse Group, based in Agen, France, is a major international player in BioSolutions for crop protection and crop nutrition as well as for pest control. De Sangosse has been awarded the "Committed to CSR" label by Afnor. Overall, the company has 1250 employees, 40 operating companies and distribution activities in over 60 countries. The group's mission is to bring about a major transformation in the agricultural industry through BioSolutions, thanks to dedicated investments and fruit of its R&D efforts, technical development, registrations and several strategic partnerships. The cross synergy of these technologies can Nourish, Boost and Protect crops for a three-way economic, social and ecological performance. The group's aim is to develop, manufacture and market biofertilizers, biostimulants, biocontrol solutions, adjuvants and services to meet food needs, climate risks and environmental challenges, and to comply with regulatory changes in Europe and the rest of the world.

Media Contact

LinkedIn

