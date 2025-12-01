Nutrient TECH Unveils Strategic Roadmap and Brand Identity as Part of DE SANGOSSE Group's Global Transformation

Our refreshed identity reflects not only who we are today but also where we're headed, leading the way in nutritional BioSolutions that empower growers to produce better, more sustainably, and with lasting value. Post this

"As part of the DE SANGOSSE Group, Nutrient TECH is entering a new era of innovation, collaboration, and purpose," said Tyler Grenzow, President of Nutrient TECH. "Our refreshed identity reflects not only who we are today but also where we're headed, leading the way in nutritional BioSolutions that empower growers to produce better, more sustainably, and with lasting value."

The DE SANGOSSE Group's plan sets an ambitious goal: to double the world's agricultural area covered by BioSolutions by 2030, advancing the agroecological transition without compromising yield or quality. This strategy is backed by €42 million in new investments in France, including a new global R&D center and two state-of-the-art production facilities; major steps that will enhance innovation and supply capacity across all markets.

For Nutrient TECH, this new chapter means advancing its leadership in plant nutrition and biostimulant technologies tailored for the unique needs of North American agriculture. The updated brand identity, including a new logo, visual system, and unified messaging, underscores the company's commitment to science-based solutions, sustainability, and partnership with growers.

"Our mission remains the same: to deliver proven BioSolutions that help growers succeed," added Tyler. "Now, with a shared visual identity and strategic direction, we stand stronger as part of a global movement to redefine the future of farming."

About Nutrient TECH

Nutrient TECH, headquartered in Dinuba, California, develops and manufactures specialty plant nutrition and biostimulant products designed to maximize crop quality and performance.

About DE SANGOSSE Group

Based in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France, DE SANGOSSE is an international leader in agricultural BioSolutions, providing sustainable crop nutrition, protection, and management solutions. With operations across more than 60 countries and a strong commitment to innovation, research, and ecological responsibility, DE SANGOSSE aims to help accelerate the global agricultural transition toward more sustainable solutions.

