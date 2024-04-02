Nutritional Wellness for Women: Natural Solutions for Every Life Stage, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By understanding the motivations and challenges women experience throughout their lives, dietary supplement manufacturers can create better, more efficient ways to support women when and where they need it the most. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will navigate the complex landscape of women's health, exploring how dietary supplement solutions can offer support from adolescence through the golden years. From market insights to innovative formulations, this webinar offers invaluable insights for industry professionals committed to empowering women on their journey to optimal health and well-being.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the intricate landscape of women's health and understand how nutrition solutions can offer support to women.

Join experts from ADM, Dr. Aouatef Bellamine, PhD, Global Scientific Marketing Director, Health & Wellness; and Paula Limena, Vice President of Global Marketing, Health & Wellness, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 9am EDT (3pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Nutritional Wellness for Women: Natural Solutions for Every Life Stage.

