NUTS' Insider Threat Defense Assessed "Awardable" for Department of Defense work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

NUTS Technologies offers solutions based on automatic cryptography and data-centric security to help protect sensitive data across environments and domains. Recently, the company won an Air Force AFWERX SBIR Phase I grant for Insider Threat Defense using NUTS.

"The awardable status given by the groundbreaking Tradewinds Marketplace is an exciting development and recognition of the unique solution we offer for a problem that has existed since the dawn of computing: how to limit the visibility of sensitive data from your privileged IT administrators," said Yoon Auh, Founder and inventor of NUTS. "This is a universal problem that every computer user, commercial enterprise, and Federal system suffers from. We can now start helping our nation fortify its critical data from such attack vectors."

NUTS Tech's video, Insider Threat Defense (ITD), accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents a new technical control to help mitigate Insider Threats even from privileged IT administrators with no NTK. NUTS Technologies was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at TradewindAI.com.

About NUTS Technologies

Chicago-based NUTS Technologies is on a mission to simplify data privacy and protection with its award-winning eNcrypted Userdata Transit & Storage (NUTS) platform, a next generation data mesh implementing data-defined networking. NutManager is the only commercial offering utilizing Zero Trust Data in a portable form called nut capsules that can protect sensitive data from your own IT admins providing the ultimate insider threat protection. NUTS Technologies' world-class data-centric security research has been granted 19 global patents across 14 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.nutstechnologies.com/.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace:

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com

Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

