NUTS Technologies Added to Department of Defense's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

NUTS' GAINE solution, which secures the last mile of generative AI (GAI) systems by protecting the requests and responses (sessions) on network edge devices, has been given "Awardable" status by the DoD's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Post this

"GAINE sits at the nexus of two next generation technologies which have now arrived: generative AI and data-centric security. Our innovative GAINE product is built on top of our ground-breaking data-centric security platform fulfilling the promises of Zero Trust Data in its strongest form. Our research revealed an interesting scenario where private GAI systems can create an expressway for an adversary to exfiltrate sensitive data in its most compact form if the sessions are not carefully protected at the edge. Our NUTS data-centric security ecosystem provided a world-leading distributed and decentralized framework to implement the GAINE solution in order to protect any GAI session at the edge. We witnessed our technology framework solving an unanticipated problem like it was designed for it. That's the kind of stuff that makes us excited to continue researching and pushing the boundaries of what Zero Trust Data can do for us. I believe we are just at the tip of the iceberg with data-centric security," said NUTS Technologies' Inventor, Yoon Auh. "Achieving an 'awardable' status is a great milestone for our NUTS' team and their hard work. We want to provide the best data security advances for our national security."

"We have dedicated years to developing this game-changing technology, driven by the belief that it's a crucial technology for safeguarding our nations data assets", said NUTS Technologies' Cofounder, Soto Triantafillou. "Our acceptance into the Tradewinds Marketplace is a thrilling milestone, marking the beginning of the next chapter in our company's growth."

The NUTS Technologies' "Securing AI Responses at the Edge with GAINE" was rated as "Awardable" and added to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Solutions selected for the Marketplace have been assessed and vetted through competitive procedures, which are designed to satisfy the competition requirements of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS), and the Statutes, Policies, and guidance applicable to the DoD's Other Transaction Authorities.

NUTS Technologies was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Funding is available via Other Transaction Agreements, purchase order cooperative agreements, procurement contracts, and other award mechanisms. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at https://tradewindAI.com.

About NUTS Technologies

Midwest-based NUTS Technologies is on a mission to simplify data privacy and protection with its award-winning eNcrypted Userdata Transit & Storage (NUTS) platform and NutManager commercial product. The NUTS platform provides a distributed and decentralized, anonymous data sharing capability implementing next generation data-defined networking techniques. The NutManager is the only commercial offering utilizing Zero Trust Data in a portable form called nut capsules that can protect sensitive data from your own IT admins to provide the ultimate insider threat protection. NUTS Technologies' world-class data-centric security research has been granted 16 global patents across 13 countries. To learn more, visit https://nutstechnologies.com.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed and vetted through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information or media requests, contact: Sana Hoda, [email protected].

