NUTS Technologies selected by AFWERX for Insider Threat Defense

We are honored the selection by AFWERX recognizing our innovative technical controls to combat insider threats. When we started thinking about NUTS, little did we know that our innovative approaches would lead to ground-breaking data-centric security solutions for our nation. Post this

"2023 marked a turning point in data-centric security. We focused our market entry to the Federal space because of our technology's ability to disrupt traditional data security approaches", said NUTS Technologies' Cofounder, Soto Triantafillou. "Our award-winning NUTS data-centric solution is a paradigm shift in how data can be secured, managed, and transported. DoD priorities such as Insider Threat Defense, JADC2, and data meshes that require accessible, resilient data across domains can benefit from the capabilities provided by NUTS."

"The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government."

About (NUTS Technologies)

Midwest-based NUTS Technologies is on a mission to simplify data privacy and protection with its award-winning eNcrypted Userdata Transit & Storage (NUTS) platform, a next generation data mesh implementing data-defined networking. The NutManager is the only commercial offering utilizing Zero Trust Data in a portable form called nut capsules that can protect sensitive data from your own IT admins providing the ultimate insider threat protection. NUTS Technologies' world-class data-centric security research has been granted 18 global patents across 14 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.nutstechnologies.com/.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

