Nutshell Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Customer Data Security

"Data security isn't an afterthought at Nutshell—it's foundational. SOC 2 certification is concrete proof that we have the controls to protect our customers' most valuable business information." Post this

"Data security isn't an afterthought at Nutshell—it's foundational to everything we build," said Andy Fowler, CEO of Nutshell. "Our customers trust us with their most valuable business information. Achieving SOC 2 certification through independent third-party audit provides concrete proof that we take that responsibility seriously and have the controls in place to protect their data."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is a globally recognized standard that validates an organization's security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls. The certification affirms that Nutshell's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed and meet stringent criteria.

This certification is part of Nutshell's broader security roadmap and represents the company's ongoing dedication to compliance and customer confidence. SMB decision-makers can now move forward with complete peace of mind, knowing their CRM data is protected by industry-leading security controls.

To learn more or start a free 14-day trial, contact the Nutshell team or sign up for a free trial today.

About Nutshell: Nutshell is a CRM and marketing automation platform that saves time and accelerates deal closures, built for sales and marketing teams who want to maximize efficiency and revenue. Unlike complex, fragmented tools, Nutshell combines intuitive sales management, automated workflows, and actionable insights in one platform—so teams spend less time on busy work and more time moving deals forward.

Media Contact

Kevin Randolph, Nutshell, 1 7174393338, [email protected], nutshell.com

SOURCE Nutshell