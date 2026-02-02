Nutshell Adds Dialpad, RingCentral, Aircall, and CallRail Integrations With Auto Call Logging

"Use a CRM that saves you time. Connect your phone to Nutshell and keep every conversation visible, searchable, and ready for next steps." Post this

How integrating your phone provider with Nutshell works:

A rep clicks a contact's phone number in Nutshell and chooses their provider (e.g., RingCentral).

The call launches directly in Nutshell—no need to switch apps.

When the call ends, Nutshell automatically logs the activity on the contact's timeline and adds an AI-generated summary.

The call also appears in a dedicated Calls log in the user's account for quick review.

By uniting calling and CRM in a single workflow, teams gain a unified, accurate view of every conversation—resulting in fewer clicks, fewer missed notes, and more time spent moving deals forward. These additional integrations reflect Nutshell's commitment to helping customers work smarter, sell faster, and turn time into results.

About Nutshell

Nutshell is a CRM and marketing automation platform that saves time and accelerates deal closures, built for sales and marketing teams who want to maximize efficiency and revenue. Unlike complex, fragmented tools, Nutshell combines intuitive sales management, automated workflows, and actionable insights in one platform—so teams spend less time on busywork and more time moving deals forward.

