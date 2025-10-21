Nutshell announces native Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams integrations with AI summaries

"Nutshell saves you time by taking your Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams meetings as well as phone calls and turning them into searchable summaries and clear next steps - no note-taking, no busywork." Post this

This capability is available to all Nutshell customers and helps teams eliminate manual note‑taking, keep every conversation organized on the contact timeline, and quickly align on next steps.

"You shouldn't have to choose your CRM based on which meeting app you use," said Chris Cain, VP of Product Development at Nutshell. "By delivering native integrations to Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams—complete with transcription and AI summaries—we're giving teams back time and ensuring every conversation turns into forward motion."

How Nutshell's native meeting app integrations work:

Connect Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to Nutshell once, with a few clicks in-app

Log the meeting to the correct lead or contact record automatically in Nutshell

Generate transcripts and AI summaries and attach them to the contact record for quick follow‑up

Keep the full record searchable and shareable across the team to maintain one source of truth

Contact the Nutshell team to find out more about Nutshell's built-in Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams integrations and request a personalized demo. To test Nutshell's complete feature range, sign up for a free 14-day trial.

About Nutshell

Nutshell is the best next action sales B2B CRM that helps organizations work together to win more deals and grow their business. Our powerful, easy-to-use sales, marketing, and engagement software tells teams what's next at each stage of the sales cycle. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell serves thousands of businesses worldwide.

Media Contact

Kevin Randolph, Nutshell, 1 7174393338, [email protected], nutshell.com

SOURCE Nutshell