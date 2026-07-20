Nutshell CRM Announces New Leadership as Co-Founder, Andy Fowler, Steps Down as CEO

After 16 years building great CRM software, Andy Fowler is ready for his next mission. Allyssa Kelley-Brown steps in as President to lead Nutshell forward towards our most aggressive roadmaps yet!

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A New Chapter for Nutshell

Today we're sharing a meaningful moment in Nutshell's story. After 16 years with the company and 6 years as CEO, Andy Fowler is stepping away from his role to begin his next chapter.

Thank you, Andy

It's hard to overstate what Andy has meant to Nutshell. He helped found Nutshell over 16 years ago and helped build it into the CRM that thousands of small and mid-sized businesses rely on every day. Under his leadership as CEO, Nutshell grew its product, its team, and its reputation as a CRM that sales teams actually enjoy using—without the complexity and cost of enterprise software.

More than any feature or milestone, Andy shaped how Nutshell shows up: honest, approachable, and genuinely focused on helping growing businesses succeed. That spirit is woven into everything we do.

Deciding to move on after this much time and investment is never simple, and Andy has approached it the way he's approached everything here—thoughtfully, and with the company's best interests first.

"Building Nutshell has been the honor of my career," said Andy. "I'm incredibly proud of what this team has created and the businesses we get to serve every day. Allyssa is exactly the right leader to carry Nutshell into its next chapter, and I couldn't be more confident about where the company is headed."

Announcing our new President, Allyssa Kelley-Brown

This transition has been carefully and deliberately planned. Allyssa is not a new face at Nutshell—she's been a driving force behind our growth as EVP of Commercialization, and she knows our customers, our team, and our mission deeply.

As President, Allyssa will lead Nutshell with the same commitment to our customers that has defined the company from the start. Her focus is squarely on what's always mattered most: building a CRM that's powerful enough to grow with you, simple enough that your team will actually use it, and priced so there are no surprises.

"I'm honored to step into this role and grateful for everything Andy has built," said Allyssa. "Nutshell exists to help growing businesses sell smarter and build better relationships, and that mission isn't changing. If anything, we're more committed to it than ever."

What this means for Nutshell Customers, Present and Future

If you're a Nutshell customer, here's the most important part: nothing about your experience changes. The product you rely on, the team that supports you, and the strategy guiding our growth all remain firmly in place. Leadership transitions like this one are a sign of a healthy, maturing company—and they happen best when the mission stays constant.

We're excited about this next chapter. Thank you, Andy, for everything. And welcome, Allyssa, to your new role leading Nutshell forward.

Have questions or want to share a note for Andy or Allyssa? We'd love to hear from you. Reach out to our team anytime.

Media Contact

Will Gordon, Nutshell, 1 7342509000, [email protected], https://www.nutshell.com

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SOURCE Nutshell