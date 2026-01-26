Nutshell Earns Spot on Capterra's 2026 CRM Shortlist for User-Rated Value

"Recognition on the Capterra Shortlist validates our mission to save teams time, automate busywork, and keep every deal moving forward." Post this

"Being named to the Capterra Shortlist is meaningful because it comes from customers," said Andy Fowler, CEO of Nutshell. "We're laser‑focused on saving teams time—automating the busywork, surfacing AI‑powered insights, and keeping every deal moving forward—so they can work less and win more."

This recognition underscores Nutshell's brand promise as the time‑saving CRM:

Work smarter, not harder: Automated workflows, auto‑logging, and one‑click follow‑ups reduce manual data entry and keep pipelines accurate.

Time into results: From signup to selling—fast. Teams spend less time on setup and administration, and more time moving deals forward.

AI‑powered insights: Built‑in intelligence helps teams prioritize the right activities, personalize outreach, and make smarter decisions.

Affordability and connectivity: Nutshell delivers maximum value without complex, fragmented tools—integrating data and processes in one platform.

About Nutshell

Nutshell is a CRM and marketing automation platform that saves time and accelerates deal closures, built for sales and marketing teams who want to maximize efficiency and revenue. Unlike complex, fragmented tools, Nutshell combines intuitive sales management, automated workflows, and actionable insights in one platform—so teams spend less time on busywork and more time moving deals forward. Learn more at https://www.nutshell.com.

