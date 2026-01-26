Nutshell Earns Spot on Capterra's 2026 CRM Shortlist for User-Rated Value

Nutshell has been recognized on Capterra's 2026 CRM Shortlist, reflecting strong, real‑world customer reviews and ongoing product momentum that saves teams time, automates workflows, and keeps every deal moving forward.
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nutshell, the CRM and marketing automation platform built to save time and accelerate deal closures, today announced it has earned a spot on the Capterra 2026 Shortlist for CRM software. This recognition reflects Nutshell's consistent, positive customer feedback and continued growth in the CRM category. Nutshell has been included on the Capterra Shortlist for multiple consecutive years.
Capterra's Shortlist highlights top products in each category based on verified user reviews and popularity signals, helping buyers quickly identify solutions that fit their needs. More on Capterra Shortlist reports and methodology can be found at:
- Shortlist Reports: https://insights.capterra.com/shortlist-reports
- Methodology: https://www.capterra.com/resources/proprietary-data-research/#capterra-shortlist-methodology
- Nutshell's Capterra Profile: https://www.capterra.com/p/144340/Nutshell/
"Being named to the Capterra Shortlist is meaningful because it comes from customers," said Andy Fowler, CEO of Nutshell. "We're laser‑focused on saving teams time—automating the busywork, surfacing AI‑powered insights, and keeping every deal moving forward—so they can work less and win more."
This recognition underscores Nutshell's brand promise as the time‑saving CRM:
- Work smarter, not harder: Automated workflows, auto‑logging, and one‑click follow‑ups reduce manual data entry and keep pipelines accurate.
- Time into results: From signup to selling—fast. Teams spend less time on setup and administration, and more time moving deals forward.
- AI‑powered insights: Built‑in intelligence helps teams prioritize the right activities, personalize outreach, and make smarter decisions.
- Affordability and connectivity: Nutshell delivers maximum value without complex, fragmented tools—integrating data and processes in one platform.
Disclaimer: The Capterra Shortlist report constitutes the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Capterra or its affiliates.
To see how Nutshell can help your team save time and close more deals, contact us at https://www.nutshell.com/contact or start a free trial at https://app.nutshell.com/signup.
About Nutshell
Nutshell is a CRM and marketing automation platform that saves time and accelerates deal closures, built for sales and marketing teams who want to maximize efficiency and revenue. Unlike complex, fragmented tools, Nutshell combines intuitive sales management, automated workflows, and actionable insights in one platform—so teams spend less time on busywork and more time moving deals forward. Learn more at https://www.nutshell.com.
Media Contact
Kevin Randolph, Nutshell, 1 7174393338, [email protected], https://www.nutshell.com
SOURCE Nutshell
Share this article