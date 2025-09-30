Nutshell launches AI Chatbot, Free to All Nutshell Customers

Turn website visits into conversations that convert—your content, your brand voice, instant answers, leads captured, and meetings booked right inside the chat. Post this

How it works:

Train in one click: Point the chatbot to your website URLs and PDFs to build an instant knowledge base—no coding required.

Engage visitors: Prospects and customers chat with your bot on your site, get accurate answers, and can book meetings or share details.

Stay on-brand and in control: Customize name, tone, and response length, add quick-reply prompts, and define topics to avoid.

Hand off seamlessly: Route to the right teammate when needed—full chat history is passed along, so nothing is repeated.

Accelerate your funnel: Capture leads automatically and log every transcript, saving time for customer-facing teams.

"Businesses don't just need more traffic—they need more conversations that convert," said Chris Cain, Nutshell's VP of Product Development. "Nutshell's AI Chatbot uses your own content to deliver helpful, on-brand answers, book meetings in the moment, and create qualified leads automatically, so teams can focus on closing."

Will Gordon, Nutshell's Sr. Director of Marketing, added, "We've been using our own AI Chatbot, Shellbot, on nutshell.com for a few months now. It's reduced our customer support queue and has been a great way for us to capture more quality leads for people looking for CRM, Sales, Marketing, and Engagement software!"

To find out more about the AI Chatbot, contact the Nutshell team or request a demo. Ready to try Nutshell? Sign up for a free 14-day trial to test Nutshell's full range of features.

About Nutshell

Nutshell is the leading next-action sales B2B CRM that helps organizations work together to win more deals and grow their businesses. Nutshell's powerful, easy-to-use sales, marketing, and engagement software tells teams what's next at each stage of the sales cycle. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any company, Nutshell serves thousands of businesses across all industries, worldwide.

