Nutshell Launches AI Lead Researcher as Part of AI Agents Lineup

Nutshell recently launched its new AI Lead Research agent, which replaces hours of manual research for sales teams with instant, in-context lead insights.
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nutshell, the all-in-one AI-CRM that unites essential sales, marketing, and engagement tools, has announced the release of its AI Lead Researcher, the newest member of its built-in AI Agents lineup.
Powered by the same secure generative AI that fuels Nutshell's email writer, pipeline designer, and sales objection coach agents, the AI Lead Researcher scans publicly available sources and the customer's own CRM data to surface context that shortens call prep time and sharpens every conversation.
Here's how it works:
- Add a lead to Nutshell: The moment a new record is saved, just click a button to send the agent into action.
- Automatic deep-dive: The AI Lead Researcher scans trusted public sources and the customer's CRM history to uncover richer intel—updated job titles, company background, and additional contacts at the organization.
- Personalize your outreach: Reps can save the summary as a note or update the lead with one click, then use the suggested talking points to tailor emails, calls, and sequences.
- Claim back your day: By replacing minutes—or even hours—of manual research on every lead, teams reallocate their time to high-value selling activities.
"We listened when our customers told us about the hours they lose sifting through LinkedIn and corporate sites," said Nutshell's Sr Director of Marketing, Will Gordon. "We designed the AI Lead Researcher to give them that time back—delivering the insight they need quickly so they can focus on building relationships, not hunting for information. Plus, when you have that information, you can customize your sales approach to help improve the chance of winning the deal."
Early adopters report faster first-call prep and richer discovery conversations as teams walk into every meeting armed with up-to-date intelligence. Because the agent operates entirely inside Nutshell, no extra tabs, add-ons, or integrations are required.
The AI Lead Researcher is included with Nutshell's AI Agents feature, accessible on every Nutshell plan. To explore Nutshell's AI lead research technology and see how it can help sales teams strengthen prospect relationships, contact the Nutshell team for more information and a free 14-day trial.
