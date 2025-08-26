Nutshell Launches AI Lead Researcher as Part of AI Agents Lineup

Nutshell recently launched its new AI Lead Research agent, which replaces hours of manual research for sales teams with instant, in-context lead insights.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nutshell, the all-in-one AI-CRM that unites essential sales, marketing, and engagement tools, has announced the release of its AI Lead Researcher, the newest member of its built-in AI Agents lineup.

Powered by the same secure generative AI that fuels Nutshell's email writer, pipeline designer, and sales objection coach agents, the AI Lead Researcher scans publicly available sources and the customer's own CRM data to surface context that shortens call prep time and sharpens every conversation.