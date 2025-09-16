Nutshell Launches an AI Sales Pipeline Creator to Help Businesses Build Winning Sales Processes in Minutes

"With the AI Sales Pipeline Creator, we're giving teams a faster, smarter way to set up a process that truly reflects how they sell," said Andy Fowler, CEO and Co-founder of Nutshell. "This agent eliminates the guesswork so your reps can focus on selling, not setup." Post this

Beyond creating new pipelines from scratch, the AI Sales Pipeline Creator can also analyze your existing process to identify gaps, inefficiencies, and missed opportunities—then suggest changes to improve conversion rates and shorten sales cycles.

"With the AI Sales Pipeline Creator, we're giving teams a faster, smarter way to set up a process that truly reflects how they sell," said Andy Fowler, CEO and Co-founder of Nutshell. "Whether you're starting fresh or fine-tuning your current approach, this agent eliminates the guesswork so your reps can focus on selling, not setup."

Because the AI Sales Pipeline Creator is built directly into Nutshell, there's no need for extra integrations, costly consultants, or hours of manual configuration.

The AI Sales Pipeline Creator is part of Nutshell's AI Agents feature set, which is available on every Nutshell plan and also includes an Email Sequence Writer, Sales Objection Coach, and Lead Research Agent.

For more information on how Nutshell's AI Sales Pipeline Creator can help your business design a winning sales process, reach out to the Nutshell team or start a free 14-day Nutshell trial.

