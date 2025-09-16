Nutshell Launches an AI Sales Pipeline Creator to Help Businesses Build Winning Sales Processes in Minutes

Nutshell's new AI Agent helps businesses design and optimize sales pipelines instantly—no consultants or guesswork required.
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nutshell, the all-in-one AI-powered CRM for sales, marketing, and customer engagement, today announced the launch of its AI Sales Pipeline Creator, a purpose-built AI Agent designed to help businesses design, optimize, and refine their sales pipelines faster than ever.
Built on a deep understanding of both sales best practices and Nutshell's intuitive CRM platform, the AI Sales Pipeline Creator works like a personal sales process architect. Simply tell the agent about your business—your industry, what you sell, how you sell it—and describe your current sales process. In moments, the agent will recommend and build a complete, customized sales pipeline inside Nutshell.
Beyond creating new pipelines from scratch, the AI Sales Pipeline Creator can also analyze your existing process to identify gaps, inefficiencies, and missed opportunities—then suggest changes to improve conversion rates and shorten sales cycles.
"With the AI Sales Pipeline Creator, we're giving teams a faster, smarter way to set up a process that truly reflects how they sell," said Andy Fowler, CEO and Co-founder of Nutshell. "Whether you're starting fresh or fine-tuning your current approach, this agent eliminates the guesswork so your reps can focus on selling, not setup."
Because the AI Sales Pipeline Creator is built directly into Nutshell, there's no need for extra integrations, costly consultants, or hours of manual configuration.
The AI Sales Pipeline Creator is part of Nutshell's AI Agents feature set, which is available on every Nutshell plan and also includes an Email Sequence Writer, Sales Objection Coach, and Lead Research Agent.
For more information on how Nutshell's AI Sales Pipeline Creator can help your business design a winning sales process, reach out to the Nutshell team or start a free 14-day Nutshell trial.
Media Contact
Kevin Randolph, Nutshell, 1 7174393338, [email protected], http://nutshell.com
SOURCE Nutshell
