Nutshell Wins Netty Award for Best CRM, Recognized for Time-Saving Simplicity

"CRM should remove work, not create it. This honor affirms our mission to give sellers and marketers hours back each week by automating busywork and surfacing the next best action." — Andy Fowler, CEO, Nutshell Post this

Netty Awards judges highlighted Nutshell's approach to eliminating administrative drag and fitting CRM into the day-to-day habits of sales teams—rather than forcing new ones. Key capabilities include AI-powered call transcription and summaries that capture context in real time, a native Gmail integration that enables contact creation and pipeline updates inside the inbox, and a unified communications hub that brings email, SMS, and voice together. Features like VisitorIQ and PeopleIQ transform anonymous traffic into actionable leads and identify key decision-makers, accelerating prospecting and follow-up.

The results are reflected in market reception and customer outcomes. G2 ranked Nutshell among the Top 15 CRMs, with category-leading scores for Ease of Use (8.7/10), Ease of Setup (8.5/10), Ease of Admin (8.7/10), Quality of Support (8.7/10), and Value as a Business Partner (8.8/10). Today, more than 5,000 businesses rely on Nutshell to streamline workflows, improve adoption, and keep revenue teams focused on selling.

"Winning Best CRM Software at the Netty Awards underscores a simple truth: the most powerful CRM is the one teams actually use," added Fowler. "By cutting clicks, unifying channels, and guiding next actions, Nutshell turns every rep's time into forward progress."

To learn more, contact the Nutshell team. To explore Nutshell's full set of features, sign up for a free trial.

About Nutshell: Nutshell is a CRM and marketing automation platform that saves time and accelerates deal closures, built for sales and marketing teams who want to maximize efficiency and revenue. Unlike complex, fragmented tools, Nutshell combines intuitive sales management, automated workflows, and actionable insights in one platform—so teams spend less time on busy work and more time moving deals forward. Learn more at https://www.nutshell.com.

