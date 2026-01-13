Nutshell's AI Agent Marketplace is here to save you time and keep moving deals forward

"From call notes to follow‑ups and reports, Nutshell's AI Agents do the busywork—so your team can work less and win more." Post this

Meetings and calls: Automatically log, transcribe, and summarize every conversation, so notes are done for you (Agents: Click to Call, Zoom, Google Meet, RingCentral, Aircall, Dialpad, and CallRail Notetaker).

Email and outreach: Write outreach emails and replies in seconds and build branded campaigns in one click (Agents: Email Sequence Writer and Email Reply Starter).

Campaign automation: Turn your website content into a polished, on-brand email campaign in one click—generate a draft you can refine and send quickly (Agent: One-Click Email Campaign Builder).

Pipeline and process: Design or optimize your sales pipeline in minutes, no consultants required (Agent: Sales Pipeline Designer).

Research and enrichment: Uncover contacts, company intel, and timely context—right inside your CRM (Agents: Lead Researcher, PeopleIQ, and CompanyIQ).

Reporting and visibility: Get instant summaries and decision-ready charts without the need for spreadsheets (Agents: Daily Team Reporter and Monday Morning Barista).

Automated reporting: Ask a question to instantly produce decision‑ready charts and summaries from live CRM data—no spreadsheets required (Agent: Smart Reports).

Website conversion: Turn visitors into qualified leads and book meetings on the spot (Agents: Sales Chatbot and VisitorIQ).

Competitive and SEO insights: See where you can win and how to improve findability (Agents: CompetitorSpy and SEO Reviewer).

Momentum and follow-through: With one click, quickly skim history and know what action to take next to increase your chances of closing the deal (Agents: Timeline Summaries, Lead Recaps & Next Actions, and Note Transcriber).

Conversational analytics: Ask plain‑English questions and act on answers via secure CRM access (Agent: MCP server integration with ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and more).

Here's how Nutshell's AI Agents work in the background to help reps work faster and toward a higher close rate:

After a meeting, one of the Notetaker agents auto‑transcribes and summarizes the call so you don't have to add manual notes (saves 5+ minutes)

The Lead Recaps & Next Actions agent suggests the next steps so you don't spend the time and mental energy to start from scratch (saves 10+ minutes)

The Email Reply Starter agent drafts a follow‑up email for you to fine-tune and send (saves 5+ minutes)

The Smart Reports agent visualizes the week's impact—so you can see the impact of your team's efforts in minutes (saves 10+ minutes)

"Teams don't need more tools—they need time back," said Andy Fowler, CEO and Co‑founder of Nutshell. "Our AI Agents cut the busywork, surface context when you need it, and turn every minute into traction so deals keep moving forward."

The AI Agents Marketplace is available now in Nutshell.

About Nutshell

Nutshell is a CRM and marketing automation platform that saves time and accelerates deal closures, built for sales and marketing teams who want to maximize efficiency and revenue. Unlike complex, fragmented tools, Nutshell combines intuitive sales management, automated workflows, and actionable insights in one platform—so teams spend less time on busywork and more time moving deals forward. Learn more at nutshell.com.

