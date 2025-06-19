Nuttall's Sewing Centers Opens New Layton Location, Welcomes BERNINA Leadership to Celebrate

"Our goal was to create a true showplace for the Layton sewing community," said Lopez. "Customers here deserve a space that reflects their passion. We're excited to bring them that, along with exclusive first looks at new BERNINA products and events." Post this

"I never imagined that what started as a hobby would grow into something so special," Rhonda shared. "Relocating our Layton location into a beautiful new building that we now own feels like a dream realized. Not just for me, but for our entire family. It's a way to give back to the amazing sewing community that's supported us through every chapter."

Today, Rhonda and her husband, Steven, proudly hand over the reins to their children—Eric, Denise, Chad, Kyle, and Dari Lopez—who have each played integral roles in growing the business. With their spouses, Monica and Kara Lopez, and David Tesch, along with grandchildren who are also actively involved, the future of Nuttall's remains deeply rooted in family.

A New Space for Creativity and Connection

The new Layton location represents more than just retail expansion, it's an investment in the community. Formerly a clearance-style store, this newly designed space now boasts two large sewing classrooms, offering ample room for hands-on workshops, national educators, and creative collaboration.

"Our goal was to create a true showplace for the Layton sewing community," said Lopez. "Customers here deserve a space that reflects their passion. We're excited to bring them that, along with exclusive first looks at new BERNINA products and events."

This is the third of Nuttall's four locations with the building owned outright by the family—a sign of their long-term commitment to each community they serve.

A Celebration of Innovation and Partnership

The July 1st grand opening event is a standout moment not just for Nuttall's but for the BERNINA community nationwide. Fresh off BERNINA University, the Layton celebration welcomes dignitaries from both BERNINA International and BERNINA of America, including:

Mr. Hanspeter Ueltschi , Fourth generation owner of BERNINA International

, Fourth generation owner of BERNINA International Christy Burcham , Vice President of Education and Training, BERNINA of America

, Vice President of Education and Training, BERNINA of America Michaelynn Rose , Vice President of Marketing, BERNINA of America

, Vice President of Marketing, BERNINA of America Amanda Murphy , acclaimed designer and educator

Additionally, acclaimed experts from the BERNINA team will be in attendance to lead the following sessions:

Pam Mahshie , Manager for Overlockers, to lead "Serge Your Way Into Quilting and Crafting"

, Manager for Overlockers, to lead "Serge Your Way Into Quilting and Crafting" Jonathan Karlen , Longarm Business Manager, to lead "Get in Q for the Most Technologically Advanced Longarm on the Market"

, Longarm Business Manager, to lead "Get in Q for the Most Technologically Advanced Longarm on the Market" Vince Nutt, National Sales Manager Longarms to lead "No Space. . . No Problem. You Can Still Quilt"

Bill Butler , bernette Business Manager, to lead "Meet the Growing Line of bernette Machines"

, bernette Business Manager, to lead "Meet the Growing Line of bernette Machines" Jeremy Jefferies , National Sales Manager, Benartex Fabrics, to lead "What Makes the Difference in Fabrics?"

, National Sales Manager, Benartex Fabrics, to lead "What Makes the Difference in Fabrics?" Jordan McCroskey , President of Oklahoma Embroidery, to discuss all things home embroidery.

"It's incredibly meaningful to have Mr. Ueltschi and the BERNINA Team in attendance," said Rhonda. "BERNINA has been our number one vendor for decades. They've treated us like family, and we pass that same care and commitment on to our customers."

The event will feature round-robin style demos of BERNINA's latest innovations in sewing, quilting, embroidery, and crafting—many being revealed for the first time in the U.S. Attendees will enjoy meet-and-greets with educators, autograph opportunities, and a preview of products not yet available to the general public.

Prize Drawings, refreshments and lots of giveaways are planned to round out the festivities.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, July 1st

Time: 10 AM - 1 PM

Location: 2098 N. Harris Blvd.

Harris Pointe Shopping Center, Layton, Utah. 84041

Cost: Free

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/4kMqeD6.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

