NuVant Systems Launches the LVc-40 Hybrid and EV Battery Tool

"The LVc-40 is a game-changer for service shops and fleet managers looking to capitalize on the growing hybrid and EV market," said Michael Cardone III, CEO of A3 Global. "This tool empowers technicians to extend battery life, reduce environmental impact, and provide a cost-effective alternative to new battery replacements, making it a critical solution for the future of vehicle electrification."

Dr. Eugene Smotkin, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at NuVant Systems, highlighted the technological advancements: "The science behind the LVc-40 allows for pinpoint accuracy in identifying faulty cells and reconditioning batteries, which not only extends battery life but also boosts overall performance." Dr. Smotkin was recently named a Fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science for his work in operando spectroscopy, catalysis, and electronic instrumentation for battery life cycle extension.

The LVc-40 was unveiled at the Battery and EV Technology Show in Detroit on October 8, 2024, and is available for pre-order, with shipments expected in early 2025.

In recognition of its sustainability contributions, the LVc-40 recently won the prestigious 2024 Green GOOD DESIGN® Award, presented by The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design. The tool is celebrated for its role in reducing CO2 emissions and contributing to the green vehicle revolution.

For more information and pre-orders, visit NuVant's website at www.nuvant.com

About A3 Global: A3 Global is a leader in hybrid and electric vehicle battery technology, committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry. Through its subsidiary, NuVant Systems, A3 Global provides cutting-edge tools and solutions for battery diagnostics, reconditioning, and optimization.

