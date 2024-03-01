NuVescor Advises Automation & Modular Components, LLC (AMC, LLC) on its Sale to Coesia

AMC is a wonderful business with unique capabilities in the manufacturing space. We wanted to find the perfect fit to allow them to continue to grow in that space. Post this

AMC, LLC serves many industries including Automotive, Food, Medical, Appliance, Metalworking, Electronics, Packaging, Munitions, Parts Processing, Glass, Pharmaceutical, Alternative Energy including Solar, Container Handling, Household Products, and Assembly & Material Handling.

AMC will strengthen Coesia's and FlexLink's presence on the US market, especially in the Battery sector, and where a combined assembly or production process needs heavy weight and small weight material handling applications.

"We are glad to welcome AMC in our Group, we consider this company a strategic asset especially for the development of FlexLink whose robotic and material handling expertise will be further enhanced and expanded by AMC's heavy weight conveyance systems", says Alessandro Parimbelli, Chief Executive Officer of Coesia. "The introduction of AMC into Coesia's portfolio in the United States will enhance the organization's capabilities and allow the group to continue on its path to being a dominant solution provider in the automation industry".

"Coesia with FlexLink is the perfect home for AMC to continue on its growth path and further expand its global presence, continuing to help companies in over 25 industries across six continents to produce goods faster, with more consistency", says Dick Shore, former owner of AMC.

Coesia plans to continue investing in automation technology. The sector has attractive growth that will continue long into the future. The Group will continue to support inorganic and organic growth in the United States and globally.

NuVescor Group acted as the M&A advisor for AMC and facilitated the connection between Coesia and AMC. "AMC is a wonderful business with unique capabilities in the manufacturing space. We wanted to find the perfect fit to allow them to continue to grow in that space," said Randy Rua, President of NuVescor.

About Coesia

Coesia is a group of 20 companies specializing in top-end industrial and packaging solutions. Headquartered in Bologna, Italy, the Group operates globally. Coesia is wholly owned by Isabella Seràgnoli. Coesia operates in 36 countries with 86 production plants in 133 operating units, employing over 8,000 employees.

About AMC, LLC

Automation & Modular Components, LLC (AMC, LLC) has been manufacturing reliable, low-maintenance conveyor systems for over 35 years. Their dependable systems have helped companies in over 25 industries across six continents produce goods faster, with more consistency, and is why they maintain a strong reputation for quality, service, and customer satisfaction. AMC, LLC serves many industries including not only Automotive, but Food, Medical, Appliance, Metalworking, Electronics, Packaging, Munitions, Parts Processing, Glass, Pharmaceutical, Alternative Energy including Solar, Container Handling, Household Products, and Assembly & Material Handling.

About NuVescor Group

NuVescor Group, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a leading mergers & acquisitions service company that has been guiding the manufacturing and automation industry since 2007. Its proprietary process uniquely positions NuVescor to greatly increase success rates for business transactions, providing a standout customer experience. Marking a significant milestone with ten successful transactions in the rapidly evolving Automation Industry in recent years, NuVescor has affirmed its position as a trusted guide for strategic business transitions. Discover more at www.nuvescor.com.

Media Contact

Randy Rua, NuVescor Group, 1 (616) 379-4047, [email protected], https://nuvescor.com/

SOURCE NuVescor Group