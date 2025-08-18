Nuvision Credit Union Celebrates 90 Years of Serving Members and Community with Member Celebration Gala Event

Nuvision Credit Union recently marked its upcoming 90th anniversary with a vibrant member appreciation celebration at Segerstrom Center's beautiful Julianne and George Argyros Plaza in Costa Mesa. While the credit union will be celebrating its official 90th Anniversary on August 16th, the gala event, held on July 17th, was an opportunity for Nuvision to express its commitment and gratitude to its valued members.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nuvision Credit Union recently marked its upcoming 90th anniversary with a vibrant member appreciation celebration at Segerstrom Center's beautiful Julianne and George Argyros Plaza in Costa Mesa. While the credit union will be celebrating its official 90th Anniversary on August 16th, the gala event, held on July 17th, was an opportunity for Nuvision to express its commitment and gratitude to its valued members.

The sold-out event, which welcomed more than 400 members and a dozen community partners, was a celebration of the credit union's 90-year journey and a reminder of the strong connections it's built along the way with its members and the communities it serves. The evening treated attendees to great food, refreshments, guest speakers, live music, and community spirit, as well as a video trivia contest that that took members down memory lane through the decades of the 70's, 80, 90's and 2000's.

As part of the credit union's enduring commitment to financial literacy and its NuvisionCares Helping Kids in Our Communities program, Nuvision was honored to present a $2,500 donation to the National Association of Music Angels on behalf of evening's guest musician, Michael Paulo. The National Association of Music Angels is a nonprofit dedicated to providing music education and creative opportunities to underserved youth in local elementary and high schools.

During the event, the credit union recognized HowMoneyWorks.com's lead financial educator, Lester Baron, for his partnership in presenting the How Money Works year-long financial literacy class at Costa Mesa High School, in Costa Mesa, California. One hundred and thirty students successfully completed the course. The program was developed to help young people prepare for their financial futures by empowering them with essential money management skills.

The celebration also reflected on Nuvision's storied history, from its humble beginning in 1935 as a small credit union serving workers at Douglas Aircraft in Orange County, California, to present day as a trusted institution that serves and empowers over 200,000 individuals, families, and businesses across California, Alaska, Arizona, Wyoming and Washington State.

And while its 90th anniversary honors Nuvision's journey to date, it also reinforces the credit union's commitment to the future. With a commitment to innovation, financial empowerment, and community-focused initiatives, the credit union continues to evolve to meet the needs of not only current but future generations.

"We wanted to create a memorable experience that reinforces Nuvision's position as a trusted financial partner and celebrate our 90 years of service to members and communities," noted Roger Ballard, CEO of Nuvision. "This event was our way of celebrating our members who have supported us throughout the decades and continue to inspire us today."

Event attendees, including Nuvision's community partners, recognized the credit union for hosting the celebration and for being a valued supporter of their respective organizations.

"The Nuvision member celebration was amazing -- the food and music were such a treat, and it was great to see the familiar faces that help us at Bracken's Kitchen so often," noted Molly Bracken, Director of Hospitality, Garden Grove-based Brackens Kitchen. "The ongoing volunteer and financial support of the team at Nuvision truly helps us to continue serving those in need in Southern California, and we appreciate their genuine involvement in that mission."

"While being a new partner in the Nuvision family, we were warmly welcomed at the 90th anniversary Member Celebration and felt right at home," said Wayne R. Scott, Colonel, USAF (Retired), President, The Freedom Committee of Orange County. "The Freedom Committee of Orange County (FCOC) is proud to be a community partner with Nuvision Credit Union, and we look forward to a long and productive relationship."

"It was a pleasure to attend the member celebration," noted Jim Rossman, Commander American Legion Post 133. "We had an amazing time, and want to thank Nuvision for supporting our veterans. Without the credit union's support we could not operate the Veterans Resource Center."

As the credit union reflects on nine decades of lasting, positive impact, it remains focused on the future, and is firmly committed to helping build better lives for its members and strengthening the communities it serves.

"This celebration was about much more than just marking a milestone," concluded Ballard. "It truly reflected the values and relationships we've built over the years—and the bright future ahead. For 90 years, we've been a trusted partner, supporting our members through life's biggest moments."

About Nuvision Credit Union

Nuvision Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with 35 branches in five states: California, Alaska, Arizona, Wyoming, and Washington. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, Calif., Nuvision was founded in 1935 to serve the employees of Douglas Aircraft Company. Today, it has more than $3.8 billion in assets, over 200,000 members, and has expanded its membership to assist all the hardworking people in the communities it serves. Visit nuvisioncu.org for more information or follow the credit union on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media Contact

Bill Meyer, Nuvision Credit Union, 1 909.753.9732, [email protected], https://nuvisionfederal.com/

SOURCE Nuvision Credit Union